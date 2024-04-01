The Big Picture Stay on alert as evil lurks in a new sneak peek from The Strangers: Chapter 1, where masked intruders bring terror to a young couple's Airbnb stay.

Director Bryan Bertino draws inspiration from real-life events to craft a chilling storyline in this prequel film to the original horror movie.

Mark your calendars for May 17 to experience the suspense of The Strangers: Chapter 1 in theaters.

You’ll want to be sure your security camera is fully charged after checking out the latest promo clip for The Strangers: Chapter 1. Evil comes knocking in the footage as three masked strangers slowly approach the front door before one steps up to knock. An eerie voice can be heard asking for someone named Tamara before the intruder covers the camera with their hand and the snippet cuts out. While we would have already called 911 the moment three people in spooky masks rolled up in front of our home, the same can’t be said for the unsuspecting characters played by Madelaine Petsch (Riverdale) and Froy Gutierrez (Teen Wolf) in the prequel project.

More than a decade ago, filmmaker and writer Bryan Bertino introduced audiences to a creative take on the intruder genre when he released The Strangers. Starring Liv Tyler (Empire Records) and Scott Speedman (Felicity), the plot centered on two unsuspecting vacationers whose rental property is broken into by three masked strangers. While a sequel released in 2018 didn’t make huge waves for fans, director Renny Harlin (A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master) and Lionsgate are hoping to change that with what will eventually become a trilogy.

The first title in the upcoming trio of films is The Strangers: Chapter 1, which — like the original — centers around a couple. Catching the plot up to 2023, this time around, Maya (Petsch) and her boyfriend Ryan (Gutierrez) are in the middle of a cross-country move when they’re forced to stay at an Airbnb after their car breaks down in Oregon. It’s here that they’ll meet a similar terror that awaited the victims in the original film as they’re tormented by a triad of masked psychopaths.

Is ‘The Strangers’ Based On A True Story?

Like many great horror films, Bertino’s original movie pulled on real-life events that inspired him to make one of the most terrifying home intruder stories of all time. In the past, the filmmaker shared that a brush with a break-in as a child is where he largely drew the premise for his 2008 slasher thriller. And then there’s perhaps the most notorious break-in story in American history — the Manson Family murders, which Bertino (and many other filmmakers, writers, and creatives) have weaved into their storylines. Meanwhile, the true crime nerds out there (guilty!) have always held a suspicion that the plot was — at the very least — swiped with the Keddie murders, a quadruple homicide that has yet to be solved decades later.

While he may not be directing the prequel film, Bertino serves the project as its head writer with Gabriel Basso (The Night Agent) and Ema Horvath (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) also starring.

Watch the security footage clip below and lock your doors when you step out to see The Strangers: Chapter 1 in theaters on May 17. Learn everything we know about the prequel production in our all-encompassing guide above.

