Not even a year after the release of The Strangers: Chapter 1, the second chapter in Renny Harlin's horror prequel trilogy is set to continue very soon with The Strangers: Chapter 2. A prequel to the cult-classic 2008 film The Strangers, this new trilogy aims to explore the origins of the titular home invaders, starting with a young couple on vacation named Maya (Madelaine Petsch) and Ryan (Froy Gutierrez). Maya just narrowly avoided these Strangers in Chapter 1, but a brand-new teaser trailer for Chapter 2 reveals that this hunt is far from over.

Lionsgate's new teaser trailer for The Strangers: Chapter 2 reveals a scared and confused Maya waking up in a hospital, still clearly aware that her would-be killers are still at large. She also still doesn't know who to trust in this mountain-side town from hell, as the Strangers could practically be anyone she comes across. When she escapes the hospital, Maya is picked up by some Good Samaritans who seemingly want to care for her well-being. However, Maya soon starts to realize that the individuals in this car have the same physiques as her attackers, and now, she's stuck in the back seat of a car with them.

Despite mixed reviews and criticism of following standard horror cliches, The Strangers: Chapter 1 was still a moderate success at the box office. With a budget of only $8.5 million, the film made back its budget in its first opening weekend, with a final global box office take of $47.8 million. As with the previous film, The Strangers: Chapter 2 will once again be directed by Renny Harlin, previously known for helming hit action films like Die Hard 2 and Cliffhanger, as well as horror hits like A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master.

When is 'The Strangers: Chapter 2' Coming Out?

It was previously reported that The Strangers: Chapter 2 would be released in 2024, but the new teaser indicates that the film will now release in 2025. Despite the new 2025 release window, the trailer still doesn't confirm a specific date. Choosing not to release The Strangers: Chapter 2 during the end of 2024 was probably a wise decision on the part of Lionsgate, as Terrifier 3 has been dominating the horror genre with some astonishing box office scores.

Much like the masked killers that star in the film, the release of The Strangers: Chapter 2 is still a mystery, but you can get caught up on the story so far by streaming The Strangers: Chapter 1 on Starz.

4 10 The Strangers: Chapter 1 A young couple drive cross-country toward a new beginning; unfortunately they have no choice but to stop in a secluded Airbnb in Oregon--and endure a night of terror against three masked strangers. Release Date May 17, 2024 Director Renny Harlin Cast Madelaine Petsch , Rachel Shenton , Gabriel Basso , Richard Brake , Ema Horvath Writers Alan R. Cohen , Alan Freedland

