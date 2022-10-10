Ema Horvath has recently made a name for herself in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and she will now be adding to her resume by joining the cast of the upcoming remake of the horror film The Strangers from Lionsgate. Deadline revealed that Horvath is set to appear in the still-untitled film, which began principal photography in Slovakia in September. Few details about Horvath's character have been released, but she will appear in the film alongside the previously announced cast of Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez, who will co-star on the project. Gabriel Basso has also been cast in a supporting role.

A logline for the film obtained by Deadline said that the film will "follow Petsch’s character as she drives cross-country with her longtime boyfriend (Gutierrez) to begin a new life in the Pacific Northwest. When their car breaks down in Venus, Oregon, they’re forced to spend the night in a secluded Airbnb, where they are terrorized from dusk till dawn by three masked strangers."

The film will be the third official installment in The Strangers series overall, and will serve as a soft-remake of the franchise. The original 2008 film from Universal Pictures starred Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman, and chronicled the pair as a couple who had to fend off a frightening home invasion. A sequel, The Strangers: Prey at Night was released in 2018. The franchise has become a cult classic among horror fans, and the upcoming third film will be followed by two additional sequels, with production on both reportedly getting underway soon.

The remake is being directed by Renny Harlin, known for horror and action films such as Deep Blue Sea and Die Hard 2. The film's screenplay was co-authored by Alan R. Cohen and Alan Freedland. The project is also marked by a high-profile slate of producers, including Courtney Solomon (Cake), Mark Canton (300), Christopher Milburn (Unhinged), Gary Raskin (Midway), Charlie Dombeck (The War With Grandpa) and Alastair Birlingham (Moonfall). Executive producers include Andrei Boncea, Dorothy Canton, and Roy Lee, with Slovakian studio Frame Film SK co-producing in conjunction with Rafaella Biscayn, Johanna Harlin, Juan Garcia Peredo and Alberto Burgueno.

For Horvath, the project marks a return to her roots, as the actress was born to Slovakian parents. While most well known for her supporting role as Eären in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Amazon Prime Video's smash-hit fantasy series, she began her career in a horror film, starring in 2017's Like. Share. Follow from horror studio Blumhouse Productions. She has also appeared in numerous other horror films, including The Gallows Act II, What Lies Below and The Mortuary Collection. According to Deadline, Horvath is also set to star in the upcoming drama film Who Are You People.

A release date for the untitled The Strangers remake has not yet been released. Collider's interview with Horvath about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power can be seen below: