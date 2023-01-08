Some horror movies are meant to scare viewers out of themselves, providing an escape into underworlds with otherworldly creatures and things most believe could never actually happen. Ghosts, werewolves, aliens, and the like give a fun kind of fright. They make the world seem like a simpler and less scary place. But there's another type of horror film, the kind that reminds people how big and terrifying this world really is. These are the kinds of films that remind audiences of the concepts of chaos and our own mortality--that anything can happen to anyone, no matter how careful they are.

The Strangers (2008) was that kind of film. It introduced audiences to a new kind of terror in the genre: random acts of violence. For the most part, before The Strangers, victims in slasher flicks had it coming when they broke slasher movie rules; characters must be virgins, don't engage in substance use, don't split up, don't investigate, etcetera, etcetera. But The Strangers changed the game. It showed that real life isn't a movie, there are no tropes to guide people. One night, on a night like any other, a masked murderer can just show up to a home and kill whoever's inside. It's a more than unsettling dose of reality.

Although it became a cult classic after its release, The Strangers is now due for an expansion. Its sequel, The Strangers: Prey at Night, received mixed reviews, with some critics calling it clichéd and subpar compared to the first film. Now, Lionsgate is working to revive the franchise into a rebooted trilogy, going back to the beginning of the story. With a high-quality team of expert horror creators and producers, the new Strangers will expand its story world and dive deeper into its characterization. The new project is intended to invite both new audiences and established fans into a bigger, more terrifying world than the first two films could build. Set to release in 2023, here's everything we know so far about The Strangers remake.

Right now, no release date for The Strangers is known except that the remake will be released in 2023. Lionsgate is distributing the film, however, it is unknown whether the film will be released in theaters or on demand. The trilogy was first announced back in August 2022, and production began in Bratislava, Slovakia in September. All three movies will be filmed subsequently, a rarity in horror and in film in general. This is the only time a horror franchise has been filmed this way besides Netflix's Fear Street trilogy. The Strangers trilogy will be a huge project with likely a huge cinematic payoff.

Is There a Trailer for The Strangers?

There is no trailer yet, as the film is still in production. The premise can be predicted, though, since The Strangers movies are bound to a particular concept with a repeat set of characters: the Man in the Mask, Dollface, and Pin-Up Girl. The main characters will be isolated, trapped, and terrorized by the murderous trio. To get a feel for The Strangers films, check out the trailer for the original 2008 film below.

What Is the Plot of The Strangers?

Maya and her boyfriend travel across the country to start a new life in the Pacific Northwest. They get stuck in Venus, Oregon due to car troubles and have no other option but to wait it out in a secluded AirBnB. Throughout the night, they are subjected to unspeakable terrors forced upon them by a trio of masked killers. Seeing as Maya's character is "the driving force of the story" according to producer Courtney Solomon, it's likely we will see her survive this first installment and come back for the others.

Although The Strangers has stuck to a specific plot formula, the point of this new trilogy is to broaden The Strangers' "storyverse" and explore a more in-depth character study. It's an opportunity for this slasher film franchise to take things to a new level, operating in the same pioneering position as the original 2008 film, which completely changed future horror with its new "it could happen to anyone" concept.

Who Is Starring in The Strangers?

A batch of fresh faces will be appearing in The Strangers remake. Madelaine Petsch (Riverdale) is in the lead role as Maya. Froy Gutierrez (Cruel Summer) is playing Ryan, Maya's long-term boyfriend. For more named characters, there is Rachel Shenton (All Creatures Great and Small) playing Debbie, Florian Clare (Industry) playing Chris Sampson, Ben Cartwright (Sherlock Holmes) playing Rudy, Rebecka Johnston (Midsommar) as Lucy, Miles Yekinni (Britannia) as Marcus, and Janis Ahern (Tom & Jerry) as Carol. Also, cast in the movie with their characters yet to be revealed, there is Gabriel Basso (Super 8), Ema Horvath (What Lies Below), Ella Bruccoleri (All Creatures Great and Small), Ryan Bown (Everything I Know About Love), Brooke Lena Johnson (You), Stevee Davies (Belgravia), and Brian Law (Doctor Who).

Who Is Making The Strangers?

Horror and action director Renny Harlin is directing the new Strangers trilogy. He is known for hit films like The Misfits (2021), The Covenant (2004), Mindhunters (2004), Exorcist: The Beginning (2004), and A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988). The trilogy was written by Alan R. Cohen and Alan Freedland who've worked together on multiple projects, including Due Date (2010) and King of the Hill. Producer Courtney Solomon, who has headed a multitude of horror films, is joined on the production team by Mark Canton (300), Christopher Milburn (The Protégé), Gary Raskin (Boss Level), Charlie Dombek (The Informer), and Alastair Birlingham (Moonfall). Executive producers include Andrei Boncea (Charlie Countryman), Dorothy Canton (Den of Thieves), and Roy Lee (Barbarian). Serving as co-producers are Rafaella Biscayn, Johanna Harlin, Juan Garcia Peredo, Alberto Burgeuno, and Slovakia's own Frame Film SK studio. Most of the filmmakers on this team have been a part of some major hit films and big horror projects, so The Strangers remake is bound to be a success.