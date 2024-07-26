The Big Picture Test screenings are vital in filmmaking; they can make or break a movie's future success.

The Strangers had the lowest test score in Universal's history, leading to major changes.

Despite a rocky start, The Strangers franchise has since flourished, with new installments planned.

Audience test scores are often a necessary and incredibly helpful part of the filmmaking process. It’s during this step that directors, producers, and others involved in the production’s post-filming process can better understand how things piece together. And, in the case of titles like Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight, spectacular first-look reviews can act as another promotional building block. Of course, test screenings can also have the opposite effect and give a feature a bad rap months before its theatrical arrival. According to producer Roy Lee, this was precisely the case for the 2008 home invasion horror flick The Strangers.

During Collider’s Producers on Producing panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, our editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub chatted with Lee and two of his peers about all things moviemaking. After a question about the editing process, Lee revealed how much The Strangers changed between those initial test screenings and its premiere date, noting that an editor essentially saved the movie from financial ruin.

“There's one movie called The Strangers where the original version of the movie, when we tested it, tested the lowest test score in Universal history. It was so bad that the studio just wanted to dump the movie. We brought in an editor who just rearranged everything and made a totally different movie that we didn't even test. Then, when it was released, it turned out to be a hit movie.”

The Legacy Of ‘The Strangers’

Close

While Universal may have hated it and thought about dumping The Strangers from its lineup, now, more than a decade later, we’d wager a guess that they’re grateful for keeping it around. From the original project helmed by Bryan Bertino, a franchise has been born with a follow-up feature titled The Strangers: Prey at Night released ten years later in 2018. Most recently, the first of what will become a trilogy centered around the franchise celebrated the arrival of its first installment, The Strangers: Chapter 1. Led by Riverdale alum Madelaine Petsch and Teen Wolf’s Froy Gutierrez, the newest addition to the film series proved to be a success at the box office.

The next movie, aptly titled The Strangers: Chapter 2, is just around the corner, eyeing a fall release with The Strangers: Chapter 3 expected to break into cinemas next year. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates about the goings-on of SDCC and watch Universal’s lowest testing movie now as The Strangers is streaming on Max.

The Strangers Release Date May 29, 2008 Director Bryan Bertino Cast Liv Tyler , Scott Speedman , Glenn Howerton , Gemma Ward , Kip Weeks , Laura Margolis Runtime 107 Main Genre Horror Writers Bryan Bertino Studio Universal Studios Tagline Lock the doors. Assume you're safe. Website http://www.thestrangers.net/ Expand

Watch On Max