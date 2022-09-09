These are the weirdest rides in a galaxy far, far, away

A large part of the appeal of Star Wars is in the ships, and the Clone Wars series is no different. During the galaxy-wide conflict, many new ships were introduced by both sides to gain an advantage, and the series showed new civilizations with distinct starship designs.

Not all ships are works of art, however, and the Clone Wars had some pretty odd designs. Whether the tentacled hull of the Trident Class Assault Ship or the classic "flying saucer" shape of Hondo Ohnaka's Corona class frigate, there are some strange-looking ships in a galaxy far, far away.

Hound's Tooth

Like most bounty hunters, Bossk is the captain of his ship. One of the Trandoshan's vessels is the boxy Hound's Tooth, based on the Corellian YV series freighter, which was intended to take over from the more popular YT series.

It's an odd-looking ship, with an ungainly appearance due to the large cargo hold at its bow, which also accounts for much of the overall space of the freighter. It's much less stylish than the YTs that came before it and less visually striking than other bounty hunters' ships.

Corona Class Armed Frigate

During the Clone Wars, Hondo Ohnaka became one of the most successful pirates in the galaxy, using the conflict to make a large profit for himself. Hondo used the planet Florrum as a base and flew a Corona class frigate as his personal transport.

The frigate is a strange design, being pretty much a classic "flying saucer" shape. Despite its appearance, the Corona is still a competent battleship, carrying laser cannons, ion cannons, and tractor beams. It also carries a complement of the smaller but similarly shaped Flarestar class shuttles.

Trident Class Assault Ship

The Clone Wars takes place across several different planets, each with their own unique environment. As a result, both sides have developed vehicles designed for fighting in any situation. One used by the Separatists is the Trident Class Assault Ship.

Despite its strange design, which makes it resemble a giant squid, the Trident is a handy vessel. It's able to travel through space and operate underwater, a valuable feature for fighting on amphibious worlds like Kamino and Mon Cala. As an added extra, the Trident can even walk on land, making it one of the most versatile ships in the Separatist navy.

Coronet

While the Mandalorians have a history as a warrior race, by the time of the Clone Wars, they've largely put this behind them. Under the guidance of Duchess Satine, they've moved towards pacifism. As a result, their ship designs have changed from utilitarian warships to delicate designs like the Coronet.

Based on a Nau'ur class yacht, the Coronet is the height of luxury. Its interior is furnished with oak-paneled corridors and carpeted floors, and a library, casino, and spa are included on board. Its fin-like shape gives it a unique appearance and makes it hard to dock at conventional landing platforms.

IPV-2C Stealth Corvette

During the Clone Wars, both sides employed unconventional and experimental weapons to get the edge on their enemy. Using a cloaking device to hide a ship was still a new technology during the war, and the Republic tested it on the Stealth Corvette, which was used during the Battle of Christophsis.

Faced with the brilliant Admiral Trench, one of the most competent leaders in the Separatist navy, Anakin and Yularen use the ship to sneak past the blockade of the planet. When this fails, Anakin decides to attack Trench's flagship head-on, tricking the Admiral into accidentally destroying his ship with tracking torpedoes.

DH-Omni Support Vessel

While the Munificent Class frigate might be the most common Separatist ship, the Confederacy of Independent Systems has a large fleet of support and supply vessels at its command, including the competent DH-Omni Support Vessel.

Used to transport weapons and supplies, the DH was a huge ship measuring over a thousand meters across and vaguely resembled a barbell. Often it would accompany fleets that were invading a system, keeping them supplied with weapons, droids, and equipment from inside its vast holds.

Umbaran Fighter

The Battle of Umbara is one of the most intense conflicts of the Clone Wars, as the clones not only have to fight the technologically advanced Umbarans but also their own commander, the clone-hating rogue Jedi, Pong Krell.

The fighter is an unconventional design, being little more than a pilot's seat surrounded by a shield, and has a skeletal look to it. The controls, too, are unique, using holographic displays in place of physical controls. When Fives, Jesse, and Hardcase steal three fighters against the Umbarans, they have difficulty adapting to the highly-sensitive technology.

