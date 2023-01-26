Netflix has debuted an unsettling first trailer for the upcoming The Strays, a U.K.-set horror film about an upper-middle-class woman whose perfectly tailored life is ripped to shreds by the arrival of two shadowy figures in her town. Ashley Madekwe stars as Neve, who leads an idyllic life in the suburbs with her loving family, and works a fulfilling job at a private school. But when she begins to notice a strange man and woman appear unexpectedly at odd moments, she starts to doubt her sanity. Of course, she turns to her family and friends for assistance, but Neve is helpless when they hesitate to believe her. The tone is consistently eerie, and towards the latter half of the trailer, slightly surrealist.

The psychological drama transforms into something more abstract as Neve's life begins to unravel, and the two strangers’ appearances become more frequent. Watching this trailer, it’s quite evident what a massive influence the films of Jordan Peele and Ari Aster have had on the horror genre.

While visuals of the strangers outside the window (and the film’s socio-political themes) will probably remind viewers of Peele’s sophomore feature Us, the film’s apparent examination of inherited trauma recalls Aster’s Hereditary. Debutant director Nathaniel Martello-White said in the press notes that the movie explores the British class divide, and how persons-of-color often have to alter their personalities as they navigate a predominantly-white society. Tonally, the movie also has similarities to last year’s Don’t Worry Darling, but here’s hoping that The Strays is able to do more with its potent themes than Olivia Wilde’s frustrating film.

Madekwe is best known for her BAFTA-nominated performance in County Lines, and a bunch of television appearances in shows such as Revenge, Salem and The Umbrella Academy. Noting the parallels in her personal journey with that of Neve, director Martello-White said, “She was the character. Ashley comes from Croydon; she lives in the hills in Hollywood now. She's done the Neve journey in a much healthier way, of course.”

The titular “strays” are played by BAFTA EE Rising Star winner Bukky Bakray, and feature debutant Jorden Myrie. The film is produced by Tristan Goligher and Valentina Brazzini. Also starring Justin Salinger, Samuel Small and Maria Almeida, The Strays will be released on Netflix on February 22. You can watch the trailer here, and read the film’s official logline down below: