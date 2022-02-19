Read update The open-world RPG, Hogwarts Legacy, took the Internet by storm during early access and is now available to play for both long-time fans and newcomers to the franchise. Many are undoubtedly diving back in or discovering Harry Potter lore and watching the movies, both of which feature the ever-important Patronus. While not a lot of the rarest Patronuses appear in the Harry Potter movies, it's still interesting to determine the strongest ones and see how they're depicted in beloved the film series.

When it comes to Harry Potter spells, everyone has their favorites that they’d love to have handy in the real world. From summoning and levitating charms to wand-lighting and disarming incantations, all are impressive. Yet, there’s one spell that is undoubtedly the most fascinating and popular among fans, and that’s the Patronus Charm. It’s a powerful spell that requires a witch or wizard to visualize and hold onto their happiest memory, which conjures up a protective shield and takes the form of a particular animal associated with the individual.

Audiences have often wondered what their Patronus might be, and have most likely completed The Wizarding World’s online quiz to find out. Many Patronus variations are seen in action throughout the series, and a select few are memorable due to their strength and character association.

10 Ron Weasley’s Jack Russell Terrier

While Ron’s Jack Russell Terrier didn’t get a lot of time to shine aside from appearing in the Room of Requirement during Dumledore’s Army practice, this Weasley Patronus is still noteworthy.

Jack Russell Terriers have an energetic and adventurous nature, much like Ron himself, and his nurturing family upbringing would have provided him with plenty of happy memories to draw from and use. It’s also worth noting that Jack Russell Terriers are known for chasing otters - and Hermione’s Patronus just happens to be the latter.

9 Ginny Weasley’s Horse

The horse is a beautiful and gentle creature, but also incredibly fierce and noble - much like Ginny Weasley herself. These qualities are equally important, and Ginny being able to balance both makes her an incredibly strong and skilled young witch.

Throughout the series, Ginny displays her talent in many ways, whether it’s acing spells during Room of Requirement sessions or facing off against Bellatrix Lestrange herself. Her advanced magical abilities and abundance of happy memories at home would make her Patronus extremely powerful.

8 Dolores Umbridge’s Persian Cat

The Patronus of arguably the most hated Harry Potter villain might be a controversial choice, but there’s no denying that Umbridge is an accomplished witch, no matter how evil. Hers takes the form of a cat, a smart and observant creature, and these attributes helped Umbridge with some of her most despicable schemes.

While the thought of what her happy memory might be is utterly disturbing, it obviously works, as it managed to keep a large pack of Dementors at bay while she worked at the Ministry of Magic.

7 Hermione Granger’s Otter

Any spell conjured by Hermione Granger, the smartest Harry Potter witch of her age, is bound to be powerful. She is wise and confident beyond her years in her magical abilities, and her skills are often what end up saving Harry and Ron’s lives.

Her Patronus presents itself as an otter, which is no surprise, as these animals are known for being clever and independent. Hermione also has a rich selection of happy memories to draw upon, particularly from her time at Hogwarts with her two best friends.

6 Luna Lovegood’s Hare

Luna Lovegood is a special witch. She is constantly underestimated and has experienced much sadness in her life, but her eccentric and carefree nature make her extremely unique and powerful.

Her Patronus appears as a hare, a free-spirited animal, but also swift and aware of their surroundings - much like Luna, who could easily identify the invisible Wrackspurts in Harry’s head. Along with her distinct abilities, Luna possesses a positivity that would make for many happy memories to choose from.

5 Aberforth Dumbledore’s Goat

Although perhaps not as powerful as his brother, Aberforth Dumbledore is an impressive wizard in his own right. Aberforth lived in Hogsmeade during the Death Eater and Dementor takeover, which implies that his Patronus, a goat, was strong enough to fend off these dark beings and keep him safe.

Aberforth was also seen using his Patronus during the Battle of Hogwarts, where he protected students by wiping out hundreds of Dementors into the night sky. His happy memory likely stems from his time with late sister Ariana.

4 Lily Potter’s Doe

Lily Potter’s magical abilities are particularly powerful in that they all stem from her heart, especially the love she has for her son. It was that love that was able to protect baby Harry from the killing curse and save his life.

Her Patronus, a doe, would also stem from the love in her happy memories, and therefore be incredibly protective. Her husband James Potter’s Patronus is a stag, as well as Harry’s, and are consequently linked to her doe.

3 Severus Snape’s Doe

Although Severus Snape definitely isn’t the most affectionate character in the series, his Patronus is also based around love, as it takes the form of a doe - like Lily’s. Snape was in love with Lily and his memories with her are most certainly the basis of his Patronus charm, and why it takes the same form as hers.

Snape’s doe also played a vital role in the storyline, as it guided Harry to the Sword of Gryffindor in the frozen lake, which he needed to destroy Horcruxes.

2 Albus Dumbledore’s Phoenix

Albus Dumbledore is the only known character in the series to have a magical creature as his Patronus, the Phoenix, and he has many ties with the bird. He revealed to Newt Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts series that a Phoenix came to his grandfather in an hour of need, and of course has Fawkes as his companion.

The power of Dumbledore’s Patronus was able to keep Dementors in line when guarding Hogwarts during Sirius Black’s escape, and send them off when they attacked Harry during Quidditch.

1 Harry Potter’s Stag

Harry’s Patronus, a stag, is certainly the most prominent in the series (and among the best Patronuses in the Wizarding World), as well as the strongest Patronus in the films. Unlike many wizards, he could produce his Patronus at the age of thirteen, with guidance from Remus Lupin.

It is also impressive that even though Harry has practically no memories of his parents, he was able to reach deep down and find something with them to conjure his most powerful Patronus. This helps him to produce a charm powerful enough to fend off hundreds of Dementors and save himself and Sirius Black.

