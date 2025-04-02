Hailed by critics as Apple's next big show, The Studio doesn't seem to be appealing to mainstream audiences. The comedy is set against the backdrop of the movie industry, and follows a well-meaning but bumbling studio executive who tries to balance his artistic integrity with the demands of running a business. Starring, co-directed and co-created by Seth Rogen, The Studio has been described as inside baseball by some, and this seems to be reflected in its audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. It's nowhere near as positive as the show's official critics' rating on the aggregator website.

The Studio holds a 70% audience score on RT, even though its official rating stands at a "fresh" 95%. The website's consensus reads, "Savvy enough to impress even the most studious of film buffs, The Studio fights the good fight for a better Hollywood while eliciting huge laughs at its expense." In his review, Collider's Ross Bonaime wrote, "The humor is smart and informed, the cast and guests are great, and it all comes together in a way that’ll have you hoping for a second season. Rogen’s come a long way in a relatively short time, and The Studio is an excellent presentation of that."

Rogen headlines the show, alongside a cast that includes Ike Barinholtz, Chase Sui Wonders, Catherine O'Hara and Kathryn Hahn. The Studio also features scores of big-name Hollywood personalities in humorous cameos. None could be bigger than Martin Scorsese, who has already provided enough fodder for meme-makers on social media, but the show's list of guest stars also includes Charlize Theron, Zac Efron, Ron Howard, and more. The Studio debuted on March 26, and has so far aired three episodes.

The Chasm Between Audiences and Critics Has Been Felt Before