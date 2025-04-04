The new Apple TV+ series, The Studio, has nailed every creative aspect, from casting and writing to inventive formalism and thematic construction. The most complimentary thing you can say about the series by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg is that it made cameos exciting again. Today, cameos, in film or television, represent the nadir of artistically bankrupt storytelling. They exist solely as fan service and appeal to the lowest common denominator of viewer engagement. What The Studio shrewdly identified is that, if you provide cameos with a substantial role and contextual importance within the narrative, they cease being cheap dramatic devices and evolve into integral supporting roles. The show's memorable appearances by Martin Scorsese, Sarah Polley, Greta Lee, Ron Howard, and more are not only hilarious, but they add needed authenticity and meta-textual baggage to a story about the inside baseball of the bizarre world of Hollywood.

'The Studio's Cameos Enhance the Community of Hollywood

In most instances, celebrity cameos, a cousin of the superhero cameo riddled throughout the cinematic universes of Marvel and DC, are insufferable. When not self-indulgent, they only serve as low-grade ploys to grab the audience's attention. However, no show is more suited to feature celebrity cameos than The Studio, a series literally about the professional and personal lives of celebrities operating in the glamorous but slowly deteriorating world of Hollywood.

The Studio's most obvious influence, Robert Altman's 1992 biting satire of Hollywood, The Player, lingers throughout the show, from its use of unbroken shots to its vast array of real-life movie figures playing themselves. Altman, master of expansive, kaleidoscopic films about large communities, depicted Hollywood as a tight-knit local town. Rogen and Goldberg crib from The Player by making viewers feel like they're insiders in this insular world with its own unique social code and political apparatus. Even minor cameos by Paul Dano, Peter Berg, and Nicholas Stoller enhance the community aspect of the show, and their appearance is presented with the mundanity of seeing your next-door neighbor at the grocery store.

Martin Scorsese and Sarah Polley's Cameos in 'The Studio' Drive the Plot