Already sporting a near-flawless Rotten Tomatoes critical rating, Seth Rogen's brand-new TV series The Studio continues to look like the most must-see show left to release this March. Including a main cast that boasts the likes of Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, and Chase Sui Wonders and a neat premise that promises comedy and drama in abundance, those without an Apple TV+ subscription will be wanting to get one as soon as possible, so the March 26, 2025, premiere can be indulged in with the rest of the world.