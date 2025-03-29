Summary The Studio producers talk about what it was like to pitch this project to the very people it pokes fun at.

Apple TV+ is dominating the conversation right now, with the sci-fi thrills of Severance Season 2 concluding with a bang and the wholesome dramedy of Ted Lasso Season 4 recently being announced, and if there’s any justice in this world, hilarious satire The Studio will continue the trend. As its title suggests, The Studio centers around a fictional movie studio called Continental and the people who work there, including newly minted head Matt (Seth Rogen), marking guru Maya (Kathryn Hahn), young creative executive Quinn (Chase Sui Wonders), and more seasoned executive Sal (Ike Barinholtz). There’s also Patty (Catherine O’Hara), Matt’s mentor, who has recently been ousted by the company.

Co-creator and executive producer Evan Goldberg and EP James Weaver are no strangers to working with the studio system, which makes the two of them perfect people to bring this show to life. With over 100 combined producing credits, Goldberg and Weaver are perhaps best known for their other collaborations with Rogen, including Neighbors, This is the End, and Sausage Party. Goldberg is also a writer and director, having co-written everything from Superbad to Pineapple Express and directed episodes of Preacher and Black Monday. Weaver also serves as the president of Point Grey Pictures, the production company founded by Rogen and Goldberg.

Collider got the chance to speak to Goldberg and Weaver about the show being well-received by the very people it pokes fun at, landing that meaty Martin Scorsese cameo, whether there are plans for a Season 2, and more.

‘The Studio’ Producers Discuss Pitching the Show to the Executives It Satirizes and Casting Kathryn Hahn

Congratulations on the show — it's so funny and feels so timely and also really meta in a lot of ways. I’m curious, what is it like to pitch a show to people who are actually in some of these positions that you depict in it?

EVAN GOLDBERG: Not only did we pitch it to people who live those situations, but the people we pitched, we had already made movies with before, so many of them were in these situations with us living the experiences and then having us pitch them the experiences they themselves were part of. But for all of them — and for us — it's cathartic and fun and just a delight to be able to play with our real lives and to take the fun and the tragedy and all of it and make something cool out of it.

JAMES WEAVER: When one of the pitch meetings, we got someone laughing so hard they fell out of their chair, I think there was definitely a knowing going on during the pitch process that that particular executive took all the way to the floor. They really went all the way.

I love that. Best reception you could possibly have — chair falling. Your main ensemble works so well together in this, but I did want to specifically ask about Maya's character because I feel like it would have been very easy to either make her a Gen Z and have that be the route or have her character not be able to keep up with the slang. Can you talk about crafting her personality and making the decision to cast Kathryn Hahn in that role?

GOLDBERG: A big thing we always have to deal with and that we're constantly talking about is, in a studio, there are the filmmaking people, and there are the marketing people, and they are two very different worlds. Really, at the end of the day, the marketing people are much cooler and far less concerned about themselves, and they just have this confidence that the rest of us don't. Because the creative execs on the film side and us, we'll work on a project for four years that's 125 minutes long. They knock out 125 minutes of material every freaking day. They're just banging stuff out, and they operate at a speed; they dress cooler than us; they're just from a cooler world. But they do have this sad little element where they're trying to hold on to youth in a way that is kind of pathetic. And so that kind of became the character. And once we discussed who that character was, we realized that Kathryn Hahn could just destroy this. And not only would she destroy at it, but no one's ever seen her do quite— she's done a lot, but no one's seen her do exactly this. And when she agreed to do it, it was like the ultimate—

WEAVER: Dream. She’s a dream person to have in the show.

Absolutely. I absolutely loved her character.

‘The Studio’ Producers Talk Landing Martin Scorsese, Charlize Theron, and More Wild Cameos