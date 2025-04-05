Martin Scorsese might be one of the most revered filmmakers in history, but even he isn't above poking fun at the madness of modern moviemaking — especially when he’s part of the punchline. In the debut episode of Apple TV+’s new satirical comedy The Studio, Scorsese drops by for a cameo that’s so sharp it had him laughing in recognition.

In the series, which premiered with two episodes and continues weekly on Thursdays, studio head Matt Remick (Seth Rogen) is thrilled to land Scorsese for what’s billed as his final film. The director wants to make a sober drama about the Jonestown massacre — a heavy, historical piece about blind faith and tragedy. But there’s a twist: the studio’s new boss (played by Bryan Cranston) has promised shareholders a blockbuster based on… Kool-Aid.

In a move that, in its brilliance, the audience can all see coming, Remick immediately greenlights the Scorsese picture on the condition that it be titled Kool-Aid. Scorsese, in classic deadpan fashion, agrees — unaware that he’s accidentally signed on to direct a lowest common denominator movie about a sugary drink and a giant jug smashing through a wall.

“It’s so good, it’s painful; it’s so truthful that it’s painful,” he told USA Today, cracking up over the absurdity of the situation — one that, unfortunately, felt a little too familiar. “It was not that much of a stretch,” he added. “I’ve been through that a number of times in my life.”

Naturally, the whole thing falls apart spectacularly at a party thrown by Charlize Theron. Remick’s slimeball sidekick, Sal (Ike Barinholtz), breaks the news to Scorsese, who promptly breaks down in tears. Theron swiftly ejects the duo from her party.

“Jonestown was just awful. But look, suddenly you call the movie Kool-Aid and you get the picture made. So then, when you see the picture, you realize it's not really about Kool-Aid, it's about other things.”

What Else Is Martin Scorsese Making Next?

Scorsese is never quiet for long. He's set to direct a film about Hawaiian mob boss Wilford "Nappy" Pulawa soon, and the project will star Dwayne Johnson, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Emily Blunt, with Johnson co-authoring a related true crime book. DiCaprio is also attached to an adaptation of David Grann's book The Wager, which will explore the 1741 mutiny of a British Royal Navy ship.

New episodes of The Studio drop on Apple TV+ every Wednesday.