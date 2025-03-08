Many of us were first introduced to Seth Rogen close to 25 years ago when he played Ken Miller, one of the “freaks” in Freaks and Geeks, then, as part of Judd Apatow’s usual group of actors and comedians he liked to work with, in comedy hits like The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Superbad, and the Rogen-starring Knocked Up. It didn’t take long for him to climb the Hollywood ladder, making his feature directorial debut with This Is the End, alongside co-director Evan Goldberg, almost causing an international incident with their second film, The Interview, becoming a producer on projects as varied as The Disaster Artist, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, The Boys, and Pam & Tommy (just to name a few), and starred in films by directors like Steven Spielberg, Danny Boyle, Michel Gondry, and Sarah Polley. Over the course of the 21st century, we’ve basically watched Rogen grow from a freak into an incredibly diverse star.

With The Studio, we get to see everything that Rogen is capable of in one project, as he is a co-creator, writer, director, executive producer, and star. While Rogen was once an important piece of Apatow’s crew, it’s clear that now, Rogen is a leader in a similar vein, putting together an impressive ensemble for this ambitious series, one that parodies and lovingly lampoons Hollywood from the inside. In a way, The Studio feels like the type of project that Rogen could take command of, one that his career has been building towards for the last decade.

What Is ‘The Studio’ About?

Rogen stars as Matt Remick, who becomes the new head of Continental Studios, and is tasked with making “movies,” not “films.” In Matt’s mind, however, these two things aren’t necessarily mutually exclusive. For example, in the first episode, “The Promotion,” Matt is tasked with finding someone to make a movie with the Kool-Aid brand. He could go with Nicholas Stoller (of whom Rogen has worked with on films like Neighbors in real life, and is playing himself), who could turn this into potentially the next Barbie movie, or he could hire Martin Scorsese (also playing himself), and convince the legendary director to turn the Jonestown project he wants to make into one about Kool-Aid. As we follow Matt in the wake of his new promotion, there are plenty of big decisions like this for him to make, as he tries to make Continental Studios as successful as possible, without losing artistic integrity.

Matt also has a team to help him make the right decisions. His right-hand man, Sal Seperstein (Ike Barinholtz), was gunning for Matt’s boss position, but is now pushing for more mainstream films, and executive Quinn (Chase Sui Wonders) has yet to get a film greenlit after years with the company, and wants to make more artistic projects. Maya (Kathryn Hahn) figures out how to sell and advertise these projects, and Amy (Catherine O’Hara), a mentor figure to Matt and who held Matt’s position before she was fired, still helps guide Matt in the right direction from time to time. Not to mention an impressive lineup of actors and directors, all playing themselves, who bring a sense of realism to The Studio, especially as we see their line-up for the year start to flesh itself out.

Each Episode of 'The Studio' Feels Distinct in Its Own Way

Image via Apple TV+

Both Rogen and Goldberg direct all ten episodes of The Studio, and it’s a great showcase for what these two can do together. There are plenty of long shots throughout the series, almost always set to the show’s jazzy score that almost evokes the pressure-filled intensity of the entertainment business like Birdman did. But Rogen and Goldberg find ways to make each episode pop in its own way. In the second episode, “The Oner,” Matt goes to visit the set of a film directed by Polley and starring Greta Lee, which is trying to capture an intricate one-shot take. But amongst this, Rogen and Goldberg turn the episode itself into one long oner, even throwing in jokes about how films like 1917 can often fake the look that the entire story is being told in one shot. In another episode, a mystery breaks out that turns the episode almost into a noir, another takes Matt almost entirely out of the equation to focus on secondary characters, and another has Matt arguing the importance of movies, all while trying to promote a shitting zombie movie starring Johnny Knoxville and directed by Spike Jonze.

Yet this structure can often make The Studio feel less like ten episodes telling one story and more like several smaller stories told within this film studio world. Thankfully, the series starts to tie everything together in the back half in an intriguing way, but it takes a bit to get there. Also, at times, these episodes can feel like they start to follow a similar formula: Matt cares too much and doesn’t know when to stop helping with these films, and eventually gets in over his head to a ridiculous level. Fairly early on in each episode, you can sort of see where this conflict will arise, but it’s still enjoyable to watch how these scenarios play out.

In terms of the writing, The Studio does do a good job — even though it might be trying a bit too hard — to show that it knows what it’s talking about in terms of the film industry. Part of that is Matt’s dedication to showing off his knowledge, like when he meets Paul Dano and immediately starts gushing about his directorial debut, Wildlife, or his appreciation for movies as tonally different as Past Lives and Encino Man. But for the most part, The Studio is hitting the right chords when it comes to speaking to movie fans, and that’s really what matters most.

'The Studio's Cast and Cameos Are Pretty Great