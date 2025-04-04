Editor's Note: Spoilers ahead for The Studio

Who knew throwing a baseball hat at a panic-stricken Seth Rogen could be so cinematic? Episode 3 of The Studio, "The Missing Reel," is once again an excruciatingly hilarious watch. It highlights just how hard it is to deal with artists in an industry that cares more about bucks than art. Legendary director Ron Howard makes a cameo appearance in the latest episode, and it's comedic gold. The Studio, created by Rogen and longtime creative partner Evan Goldberg, alongside Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, and Frida Perez, showcases the team's commitment to authentically portraying Hollywood. Their dedication is reflected in all the jaw-dropping cameos they've been able to secure, from Howard to Martin Scorsese. With Howard's performance, it's a nostalgic reminder of when he was a force of nature as an actor in the film and television industry.

Howard began his career as a child actor, then transitioned to starring in teen films, all before he was a director. Hailing from Hollywood royalty, his father was director Rance Howard, and his daughter is actress Bryce Dallas Howard. Beginning to direct in the '80s, he's gone on to win two Academy Awards, seven Emmys, two Golden Globes, and a Grammy Award. Winning his Academy Award for A Beautiful Mind, The Studio finds Howard back in Hollywood with a brand-new film that is way too long. It creates conflict with the studio and makes for a slow-burning episode of anxiety. Howard gives a crackling performance by delivering an explosive breakdown, and it's the perfect argument for why he should return to acting.

What is 'The Studio' About?

Seth Rogen stars as newly appointed studio head Matt Remick, who misses the days when films were made for art, not money. Unfortunately, these days, that's not the case, thanks to the money-oriented CEO, Griffin Mill (Bryan Cranston). What follows are extremely stressful days of visiting sets, denying Martin Scorsese the opportunity to make his dream film, and telling director Ron Howard, his film is too long. Ike Barinholtz plays Matt's right-hand man and executive, Sal Salperstein, and very theatrical Kathyrn Hahn plays marketing head, Maya Mason. A fiery Catherine O'Hara plays former studio head Patty Leigh, who remains Matt's mentor despite getting fired. Each day gets more brutal for Matt as he compromises his dreams of making great films for box office hits instead, as he deals with catastrophes in wild, Hollywood fashion.

Ron Howard Returns to His Acting Roots and Stars as Himself in 'The Studio'