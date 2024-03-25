The Big Picture Catherine O'Hara returns to TV with The Studio, a timely satire by Seth Rogen on Hollywood's struggles in the digital age.

A star-studded cast including Kathryn Hahn and Bryan Cranston join Rogen and O'Hara in the Apple TV+ production.

Rogen's busy year includes Platonic Season 2 and voice work in Mufasa: The Lion King. O'Hara will return to the big screen in the Beetlejuice sequel.

A return to television is in order for Catherine O'Hara. After taking home an Emmy in 2020 for her role as Moira Rose in Schitt's Creek, she's taking on her first full-time small-screen gig since that hit comedy ended with The Studio opposite comedy favorite Seth Rogen. The new series, which was greenlit for Apple TV+ back in 2020, is currently in production and hails from Rogen, who serves as writer, director, and executive producer alongside his longtime creative partner and Emmy nominee Evan Goldberg. The pair created the series alongside Emmy-winning White House Plumbers co-creators Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory with Frida Perez.

The Studio is a timely satire series following the daily goings-on of a legacy Hollywood movie studio struggling to adapt to a constantly evolving media landscape. Fighting for survival amid the rise of new media giants, its existence only becomes more difficult as art and profits become increasingly at odds with one another. Judging by the synopsis, it couldn't come at a better time as the entertainment industry is just coming off of a landscape-shifting dual strike by writers and actors as streaming services continue pushing for a greater share of the pie while some legacy studios struggle to find the same success.

Alongside Rogen and O'Hara, a star-studded ensemble is bound for this failing studio. Also set for major roles are WandaVision's Kathryn Hahn alongside Ike Barinholtz and Chase Sui Wonders with a stacked guest list headlined by Breaking Bad star Brian Cranston. Rounding out the bunch are Dewayne Perkins and Keyla Monterroso Mejia of The Upshaws and Curb Your Enthusiasm fame respectively. The series is a joint production between Rogen and Goldberg's Point Grey banner and Lionsgate Television.

'The Studio' Brings Rogen Back to Apple TV+

Close

In addition to being O'Hara's return to television, The Studio also marks a reunion between Rogen and Apple TV+ after the success of his hit comedy series Platonic with Rose Byrne. After earning rave reviews last year, it was picked up for a second season in December with Rogen lined up to return to set following the wrap of The Studio sometime this summer.

Both series mark the latest in what should be a very busy year for the five-time Emmy nominee, as he's also lined up as the voice of Pumbaa in Mufasa: The Lion King due out on December 20. O'Hara, too, is bound for big things later this year with the upcoming Beetlejuice Beetlejuice going wide on September 6 and Dreamworks' The Wild Robot soon after on September 20.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on The Studio as work continues on the new Apple TV+ satire. There is no release date yet. In the meantime, you can watch O'Hara in Schitt's Creek on Hulu.

