Apple TV+ has just dropped a new look at its upcoming comedy series The Studio, a sharp satire about the inner workings of Hollywood starring Seth Rogen, who also serves as writer, director, and executive producer. The sneak peek, released ahead of tonight’s 82nd Golden Globe Awards, showcases Rogen and Emmy-winning co-star Catherine O’Hara in character as they attend the glitzy awards show. The highly anticipated 10-episode series will premiere globally on March 26, 2025, with two episodes dropping on launch day, followed by weekly episodes through May 21, 2025.

The scene in question features Rogen's Matt Remick as he arrives on the red carpet for the Golden Globe Awards alongside O'Hara's Amy. Remick is confused by the sheer number of influencers on the red carpet making videos and laments that he doesn't know what's happened to Hollywood, adding that he remembers a time when the red carpet actually meant something. It's a quick tease, but it's very sharply written and shot and looks like it'll be well worth checking out — although, we will approach it with caution since another terrific satirical look at Hollywood in The Franchise just got canned rather abruptly.

What Is 'The Studio' About?

The Studio stars Rogen as Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of the floundering Continental Studios. Tasked with keeping the art of movie-making alive in a time when cinema is under siege, Matt must navigate a chaotic web of egotistical creatives, ruthless executives, and sky-high expectations. While Matt has dreamed of this job his entire life, it quickly becomes clear that it might be more than he can handle. The cast of the series is also top-notch and just as star-studded as the events which it will be parodying. In addition to Rogen and O’Hara, the series stars Emmy nominee Kathryn Hahn (Agatha All Along), Ike Barinholtz (The Afterparty), and Chase Sui Wonders (Bodies Bodies Bodies). Oh and if that wasn't quite enough, Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad) will appear as a guest star.

The Studio will debut exclusively on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes streaming on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. New episodes will follow weekly on Wednesdays, culminating in the season finale on May 21, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates on the release of the series, and be sure to check out the first sneak peek at The Studio above.

Get Apple TV+