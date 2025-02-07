The undead are here, and they’re bringing more than just a hunger for brains — there’s also a serious case of gastrointestinal distress. Apple TV+ has unveiled a new Big Game spot for Duhpocalypse, a zombie comedy thriller starring Johnny Knoxville and Josh Hutcherson, the big release from Continental Studios which is set to hit theaters this summer. Just one catch though, this movie (tragically) isn't actually real. The explosive, gory, sh*t-spraying, unhinged trailer is actually a movie within a show, from The Studio, the upcoming Apple TV+ comedy series starring Seth Rogen.

The Big Game spot, presented as if Duhpocalypse were a real summer blockbuster, leans hard into absurdity, featuring Knoxville and Hutcherson in a world overrun by zombies suffering from — you guessed it — unstoppable diarrhea, with Hutcherson being, um, sh*t on by a mooning zombie with quite the festering bottom and, unfortunately, it may have gone in his mouth, so Knoxville has to kill him. Although, if we were being honest, we might actually point out that this premise doesn't seem too far removed from something Knoxville might have done in Jackass Forever.

What Is 'The Studio' About Anyway?

Of course, Duhpocalypse is just one of the many fictional productions coming out of Continental Studios, the hilariously dysfunctional film studio at the center of The Studio. The series follows Rogen’s character, Matt Remick, a flustered and possibly underqualified Hollywood executive trying to keep the company afloat amid disastrous projects, chaotic egos, and corporate nonsense. If this fake trailer is anything to go by, expect The Studio to poke fun at every over-budgeted, franchise-chasing, CGI-laden mess Hollywood has ever churned out. The series seems to be in the same vein as the ill-treated The Franchise from HBO.

The 10-episode series has a star-studded cast that includes Rogen (who also co-created, writes, directs, and executive produces, probably made the sandwiches, supplied the herbs, you name it), Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, and Chase Sui Wonders, while the guest stars are like a who's who of Hollywood. Throughout the series, it will feature not just Knoxville and Hutcherson, but also Bryan Cranston, Paul Dano, Zac Efron, Ron Howard, Zoë Kravitz, Anthony Mackie, Martin Scorsese, Charlize Theron, Steve Buscemi, Rebecca Hall, Olivia Wilde, Adam Scott, and Peter Berg, most of whom will be portraying heightened versions of themselves.

The Studio will premiere all around the world on Wednesday, March 26, exclusively on Apple TV+.