Lights, camera, disaster? Apple TV+ has just dropped the latest official trailer for The Studio, its upcoming satirical comedy starring Seth Rogen as a Hollywood executive fighting to keep a struggling movie studio afloat. The highly anticipated series—co-created by Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, and Frida Perez, and from Lionsgate TV in association with Point Grey—will debut its first two episodes on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, followed by weekly episodes through May 21, 2025. The series will take us all on a journey to see what really goes on behind closed doors in Hollywood, but whether or not we're prepared for what we actually find behind closed doors is another thing entirely.

Rogen stars as Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of Continental Studios, a once-powerful film empire now teetering on the edge of irrelevance. While moviegoers are flocking to franchises, streaming services, and viral content, Matt and his team of exhausted, insecure, and increasingly desperate executives attempt to keep the art of cinema alive. Matt has to do it all, from managing the needs of clingy and temperamental A-listers to avoiding the demands of his corporate overlords as every decision they make has the potential to end in blockbuster success or career-ending disaster. Matt is in his dream job but the problem is it might also just destroy him in the process. Who among us hasn't had that issue land at their doorstep?

Who Else Appears With Seth Rogen in 'The Studio'?

Alongside Rogen in the world of Hollywood power moves and disastrous on-set madness are Catherine O’Hara as Amy, Matt’s formidable predecessor; Kathryn Hahn as Maya, an exec who thrives in the chaos; Ike Barinholtz as Sal Seperstein, another key player in the studio’s survival and Chase Sui Wonders as Quinn, a rising industry force.

But that's just the beginning, as the utterly star-studded series will also feature an incredible roster of guest stars portraying themselves, including Bryan Cranston, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Dewayne Perkins, Rebecca Hall, Paul Dano, Zac Efron, Ron Howard, Zoë Kravitz, Ramy Youssef, Anthony Mackie, Martin Scorsese, Charlize Theron, Steve Buscemi, Olivia Wilde, Adam Scott, Peter Berg, Johnny Knoxville, and Josh Hutcherson.

The first two episodes of The Studio will drop on March 26, 2025, exclusively on Apple TV+, with new episodes releasing every Wednesday through May 21, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on The Studio, and be sure to check out the first trailer for the series above.