Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Studio Episode 2.Author William Faulkner wrote what is perhaps the most damming indictment of the film industry: "Hollywood: the only place in the world where a man gets stabbed in the back while climbing a ladder." The Studio and The Franchise seem to be built around that statement, as both series show the ups and downs of trying to get movies made in the modern age. In The Studio, newly promoted studio head Matt Remick (Seth Rogen) attempts to balance his genuine love of cinema with the cutthroat business of running a movie studio. In The Franchise, Daniel Kumar (Himesh Patel) finds himself attempting to guide the latest superhero blockbuster across the finish line...and the chaos that ensues. While both shows are a satirical takedown of modern film practices, The Studio is excelling where The Franchise fell flat.

‘The Studio’ Is Arriving at a Time When Hollywood Is in Flux — Which Makes the Satire Hit Harder

The Studio couldn't have come at a better time, since Hollywood is currently in flux. Film studios are struggling to figure out how to draw viewers back into theaters, especially with factors including pricey tickets and alternate forms of entertainment like YouTube. Original films struggle to turn a profit at the box office. And some studios seem either incapable or unwilling to capitalize on some surefire successes; why else would Warner Bros. scrub the Looney Tunes cartoons from Max or demolish the building where said cartoons were created? For that reason, The Studio's satire really hits home, especially in its pilot episode "The Promotion." "The Promotion" features Matt finally scoring the CEO position at Continental Studios; his predecessor, Griffin Mill (Bryan Cranston), tells him he'll only get the job if he can greenlight a film on the Kool-Aid Man.

If that wasn't ridiculous enough, Martin Scorsese himself pitches a film to Continental that's centered on the Jonestown massacre. It's semi-hilarious, given Scorsese's opinions on what makes a film true cinema and his comparison of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a "theme park ride"; he'd probably think the same if a Kool-Aid movie actually got made in the real world. But this leads to a tragic moment, as Matt has to kill Scorsese's project, leading to the legendary director breaking down in tears. The Studio might be a fictional comedy, but this one scene hits hard, especially in a day and age where completed films are written off for a tax break.

Another Show Already Beat ‘The Franchise’ to the Punch in Satirizing Superhero Media