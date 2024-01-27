The Big Picture Horror and comedy can be successfully fused together to create entertaining horror comedies that excel in the world of B-movies.

The Stuff is considered the best B-movie horror comedy ever made, combining clever satire, gross body horror, and an '80s aesthetic for a fun and nasty experience.

The film serves as a clever takedown of '80s consumerism and Reaganomics, using a schlocky concept and execution to deliver its themes effectively.

The unsuspecting horror critic might not think that you could fuse laughs with spooks all that successfully, but that couldn't be further from the truth. Horror and comedy can resemble each other strongly with the only difference being that one leaves you screaming while the other leaves you in a howl of laughter. When you fuse them in movies such as Scary Movie or The Evil Dead, you end up with horror comedies, a type of film that excels in the world of B-movies. This is a difficult subgenre to execute, but it can make for some of the most fun movies around.

There's a long slate of titles that could be considered the best horror comedy, but the best has to be The Stuff. This 1985 classic has amassed a cult following by juggling body horror, zombie-like threats, and sci-fi horror with a self-aware sense of humor. The Stuff uses its hoaky nature to present a killer satire of the '80's. It knocks down the decade's notorious love of consumerism and Reaganomics, all while delivering a wholly entertaining, 87-minute ride. If you require a zany horror movie that'll leave you cackling, then The Stuff is the one for you.

There Aren't Many Great Horror Comedies, But The Best Are Beloved

The list of truly great horror comedies is not long, but the few that do hold the title are truly dynamite. Many people claim They Live, a similar take-down of '80s economics, to be one of the greats. While it is a blast, it has far fewer scares than it does jokes, and honestly boasts more action than anything. Projects like American Psycho, Jennifer's Body, and Shaun of the Dead also come close but tend to have trouble striking the right balance between horror and comedy. If we're talking about the best movie in this subgenre, I believe that Evil Dead 2 is actually a bit spookier than most people give it credit for, making it more of a horror movie than a flat-out horror comedy. Still, if you're like this humble writer, readers might consider it to be the top pick.

'The Stuff' is the Best B-Movie Horror Comedy Ever Made

You could argue that the opposite is the case for The Stuff, that it might be too goofy to be considered a true blue horror comedy. However, it's just so clever in its satire, while also being wonderfully gross, that it has to win the title of best horror comedy. This 1985 film was directed by Larry Cohen, a B-movie titan who reigned supreme for several decades in both the indie and Hollywood stratospheres. Cohen's film tells the story of a tasty and addictive substance, packaged and sold as "The Stuff," that's been embraced by people everywhere. Families have stocked their shelves with "The Stuff" and eat it for most meals of the day because of its apparent health benefits, even though no one seems to know what it's actually made of. In an attempt to get the final scoop on this sinister ice cream, former FBI agent David "Mo" Rutherford (Michael Moriarty) goes on the hunt for this mysterious brand's executives and distributors. It doesn't take long for "The Stuff" to fight back.

As a horror movie, I'd be lying if I said that The Stuff is considered "scary." There are elements such as an unnerving sequence in which "The Stuff" attacks a man and slowly sends him sliding up a wall, but for the most part, it mostly uses horror as an aesthetic. The most obvious horror influence would have to be The Blob, but there are also shades of Invasion of the Body Snatchers (humans controlled by an alien substance), The Thing (themes of paranoia and aliens cornering unsuspecting humans), and a bit of George A. Romero (horror as satire) to boot. Circling back to the aesthetics, this movie is absolutely of its time. The Stuff screams '80s indie horror. It's a grainy, cheap flick with a killer monster and charming effects, and, honestly, what more could you want?

The Stuff still falls under the horror umbrella as an absolutely sick monster movie! Every last bit of its reported $1.7 million budget is put to work. Cohen manages to pull off some sweet shots of the killer ice cream flooding over people's bodies and taking them over, particularly the previously mentioned wall shot. "The Stuff" is a flowing, Blob-like entity that attacks when provoked, while it also can take them over and control their minds. It's when this movie mixes all of these elements and goes for body horror that it really strikes a fun, nasty chord. Just when we least suspect it, a "Stuff" consumer can be overtaken by the food, and in a Thing-like fashion, burst at the seams with it to attack others around them. How Cohen and his team managed to pull some of these sequences off on such a low budget, I'll never know. When The Stuff chooses to "go there", it goes — big time.

'The Stuff' is Celebrated as a Clever Takedown of '80s Consumerism

More than anything, The Stuff is a fantastic comedy. Straight out of the gate, we follow a couple of men who discover the stuff bubbling out of the snow-covered ground. Instead of just inspecting this odd matter and trying to find out what it is, they immediately go in for a taste! It's totally ridiculous, but hilarious all the same. Soon, we flash-forward in time, and like the characters in the opening, everyday civilians have quickly jumped on eating this "Stuff." No one questions it a bit. Store shelves are stocked with it in vibrant and inviting packaging, people take it home, and they eat it for most meals, spouting off to each other in a commercial-like fashion about how much they love it.

Cohen isn't being sneaky with his satire, but that would be a bigger problem if it were a drama. A B-movie horror comedy about killer ice cream, on the other hand, can get away with being obvious in its themes. The Stuff winks at its contemporary '80s audience, then slaps the hell out of them, waking up to the way that they pledge allegiance to brands, eat foods that they don't know the contents of, and look down on those who don't conform. This might sound like a lot. Thankfully, with its schlocky concept and execution, The Stuff's attack on consumerism and Reaganomics goes down easily.

Heading up a stellar cast, Michael Moriarty leads the movie as "Mo" Rutherford, who charmingly repeats the meaning behind his nickname a few times. Moriarty's performance seems to be full of little improvisations, but maybe he's just that charismatic.Scott Bloom's Jason, an archetype of the '80s child protagonist that adults don't want to listen to, is a total menace in the first half of the movie when he's given more to do. The best performance in The Stuff comes from Garrett Morris as "Chocolate Chip Charlie". He's barely in it, but when he's around, there's cause for celebration. None of his lines feel written or "final," but that's the charm in them. Andrea Marcovicci doesn't have many chances to show off her comedic chops, but you'd never guess with how well she anchors the movie as another horror lead in the role of Nicole. She joins "Mo" and Jason on their journey to uncover the truth about "The Stuff" after being the brand's marketing executive, and has to grapple with the fact that she's helped spread the word about this evil substance.

If you're looking for the best B-movie horror comedy out there, you'll have a hard time finding a cult classic that's better than The Stuff. Its horror is more absurd and irky than definitively scary, but that's okay. This helps it be an absolute riot and a killer mockery of its decade's materialism.

The Stuff is available to watch on Pluto TV in the U.S.

