If The Fall Guy truly tried to sell you on an idea that isn't just the thermonuclear charisma of Ryan Gosling being enough to sell a movie, it's the notion that being a stunt performer is really cool. You get paid a good salary and live an extravagant lifestyle to do the actual superheroism for a movie star, while also living in relative anonymity when you're off-screen. This is, of course, as long as you can abide by the potential for egregious and life-changing injury, the lack of mainstream recognition and appreciation, plus the inherent instability in your chance for more work. Is that actually worth it? Not if you ask Richard Rush, the co-writer/director of The Stunt Man, a film that harbors no illusions about the danger and spiritual manipulation that's intrinsic not just to being a stunt performer, but intrinsic to surviving in the movie business at all.

'The Stunt Man' Thrusts Its Protagonist Into Hollywood Madness

Cameron (Steve Railsback) is a Vietnam veteran who is on the run from the law for a history of violence, and he stumbles his way onto a movie set. It's a whizz-bang World War I epic involving lots of car crashes and explosions, with soldiers splayed out on battlefields with convincing prosthetic limbs that recall Saving Private Ryan nearly 20 years before that film existed. When Cameron rescues an old woman from drowning on set, it turns out the old woman is actually the lead actress, Nina Franklin (Barbara Hershey) testing out the makeup for her role in the film. This catches the eye of the director of the film, Eli Cross (Peter O'Toole), who immediately latches onto Cameron as just the person he needs as a new stunt performer. Knowing that the law is looking for Cameron, and he has nowhere else to go, Eli talks him into becoming his new stunt performer, which Cameron agrees to primarily for protection. This becomes the beginning of a dynamic built around Eli's self-imposed glorious purpose and Cameron's thirst for the approval and appreciation of Eli and the easy money he gets for the stunts.

In the world of The Stunt Man, there is no such thing as a casual stunt. Stunt work can often be as simple as jumping over a fence or doing a swift tuck and roll or one fake punch, but Eli demands only the most derring-do stunts possible. It's such a huge part of his reputation as a director that there are rumors that he's even covered up the deaths of prior stunt performers, and Cameron could very well be the next victim. From sprinting across rooftops while being fired upon with actual bullets to standing on a bowing plane and doing a Charleston dance as it's actually flying in the air, Cameron is thrown into abjectly deranged maneuvers that would break almost any normal person.

He's honestly very lucky he implausibly never once gets truly hurt, as he's in an environment where he gets no true safety net (be it literal or emotional) and there seems to be no medical care, as far as the audience is shown. Everybody on the set, including Nina, is totally enraptured with Eli, all too eager to shut down any criticism of him that Cameron tries to interject. Even people willing to acknowledge Eli's faults, like his best friend and screenwriter, Sam (Allen Garfield), still enable him, valorizing his insatiable need to exert control over all human aspects of his filmmaking process.

Peter O'Toole's Performance Makes the Hollywood Satire Soar

The success of the film's commentary on the perils of the cult of the auteur is mostly due to Peter O'Toole's magnetic performance, for which he received one of his staggering eight Best Actor Oscar nominations without a win. It's obvious enough that he makes Eli an effortlessly charming alleycat, strutting his stuff in the territory that he gleefully reigns over. When an actor like O'Toole has been blessed with the combination of his laissez-faire composure and supremely sonorous voice, it makes it easy to see how he held court wherever he went, and it sells that people would swallow the casually dominant ideology he throws around. He convinces Cameron that nobody will recognize him as a fugitive because Eli will make the crew "call you anything I tell them to," he threatens to literally kill and devour those who seek to censor or diminish his vision, and angrily insists Cameron is a "communist" when Cameron claims he doesn't go to the movies often. Nothing is good enough for Eli unless he can have total mastery over the rules of reality, roving around on his mechanical crane chair, seeing all of his underlings from a bird's eye-view. Many a joke has been made about directors wanting to play God, but Eli Cross never heard the laughter over the sound of his own applause.

That juxtaposition of his all-too-casual demeanor with the viciousness of his megalomania speaks to the most salient nuance of O'Toole's performance: he might be sadistic and eccentric, but he's not exactly "insane." He's not a danger to those around him, and he does have a way of looking out for those he cares about (for what that's worth). The loyalty that he inspires comes down to making everyone in his circle feel like exclusive members of a club, one that sees themselves as better than the Hollywood elites, despite still enacting all the worst traits of Hollywood culture.

It begs the question: how can someone so cultured be so committed to such chaos for a film? Eli attests that most "anti-war" films just lead to increases in army enlistments, and he feels he needs to show audiences a "reasonable and better way" to end war. But in order to do so, he must commit everyone to "creating an authentic stench of madness," believing that he can tap into the true nature of war by endangering everyone. It's not for nothing that he thinks he likes Cameron in part because Eli's "fallen madly in love with the dark side of your nature," seeing himself as a person entitled to capitalize on the vices of others in service of capturing what he thinks is the truth about the human condition.

'The Stunt Man' Posits Actors As Pawns To Be Used By Directors

When stepping back and viewing this from 10,000 feet, is any of Eli's behavior and demands really that unlikely? Look at some of the notable auteurs who have made names for themselves with a demanding work ethic and a level of intense manipulation that could potentially verge on human rights violations. David Fincher alledgedly demands at least 100 takes of any given scene, Stanley Kubrick put many of his actors through constant hellscapes repeatedly for the sake of psychological realism, and in the 1930s, child actor Jackie Cooper was emotionally abused on the set of Skippy.

Despite the skeletons in their collective closet that we know of, we still celebrate their films and what it took to get them made, essentially allowing the ends to justify the means. From that perspective, Eli's rampantly malevolent attempts at squeezing "realism" out of what seems to be a Dirty Dozen knockoff is no less unheard of than what any other "great" director would do, stretching material as far as possible in service of one's artistic ego. In an age when the sacredness of an artist's true vision needs to be more vitally protected than ever before, it's not that implausible to think that Eli's method of endangering his cast and crew on a daily basis would be defended as a valid way to make something we've never seen before, provided the cast and crew signed off on it.

The film uses Eli's machinations and how Cameron gets pulled under his spell to interrogate the question of just how much human collateral damage we should tolerate for the pursuit of a "great" artist's work. Eli's manipulation gets so bad that Cameron starts to believe that Eli will intentionally try to kill him for the sake of selling the big stunt. This paranoia propels the rest of the plot, as Cameron must re-evaluate what Eli means to him and if it's truly worth risking his life for the sake of a couple of hundred bucks and the "respect" of a benevolent dictator. Is eternal glory on-screen worth his literal life? How can he trust the people he's grown to love if they're all lock-step with a would-be murderer? You'll have to watch The Stunt Man and see for yourself, as the film barrels through its various plots and the potential noose tightens around Cameron's neck, always feeling on the verge of his last tuck and roll. While very much a "movie" premise, it serves as an exaggerated crystallization of the fear that all actors, not just stunt performers, must have: would the directors they trust kill them for the sake of their art?

