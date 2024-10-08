The buzz surrounding Coralie Fargeat's The Substance since its Cannes debut has been astounding, with the unapologetic, body horror explosion leaving many feeling both shocked to the core and enthralled. Now after just over two weeks in theaters, the film has hit a major milestone, having surpassed the $10 million mark at the domestic Box Office. When compared to the other players at the current Box Office, from Beetlejuice Beetlejuice to Joker: Folie à Deux, this number may seem small, but, for a movie in a divisive genre with smaller funding, this feat is certainly to be applauded.

Not only that, but The Substance is now Mubi's biggest hit of all time financially, with the indie distributor firmly putting their name on the map. This is thanks to an overall global Box Office total of $17 million, which also happens to be the movie's reported budget. For a film that so violently challenges beauty standards and the extreme lengths many will go to obtain the unobtainable to achieve such widespread praise is a fantastic sign of the future of exploitation filmmaking and for leading voices such as Fargeat.

Demi Moore is Unstoppable in 'The Substance'

Image Via Mubi

The Substance's triumph is thanks in no small part to the wide acclaim the film has received, especially for its leading duo Margaret Qualley and Demi Moore. For Moore in particular, many are calling this the best performance of her illustrious career, thanks to a vulnerable, mature turn as the rejected Elisabeth Sparkle. Speaking to Collider's Perri Nemiroff about her performance, Moore said:

"I think what's interesting in the film is that it's so intimate, in terms of, it really is the experience for Elisabeth with herself. There are external situations, but what I loved is that it's so much more about what she's doing to herself, not the judgment that's even happening outside. I mean, that kind of kicks the film off with that level of despair and rejection that she's feeling that I think we, as humans, can all relate to. But I think it's interesting that you say that there wasn't a judgment because — and I've never actually thought about it because I obviously was so much more inside of it — what she was doing to herself was so much more violent than anything that was happening on the outside. Minus Dennis [Quaid] and the shrimp. [Laughs]"

You can catch the film in theaters now.

7 10 The Substance The Substance explores the mysterious origins and impact of a potent new element discovered during a scientific expedition. As researchers delve deeper into its properties, they face unforeseen ethical dilemmas and safety challenges, while various factions vie for control over its immense potential, leading to global tensions and introspection on humanity's advancements. IMDb ID tt17526714 Release Date September 20, 2024 Director Coralie Fargeat Runtime 140 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Coralie Fargeat Studio(s) Working Title Films , A Good Story TMDB User Rating 0 .0 Cast Demi Moore , Margaret Qualley , Dennis Quaid , Gore Abrams , Hugo Diego Garcia , Olivier Raynal , Tiffany Hofstetter , Tom Morton , Jiselle Burkhalter , Axel Baille , Oscar Lesage , Matthew Géczy , Philip Schurer Character(s) Elisabeth Sparkle , Sue , Harvey , Oliver , Diego , Alan , The Stylist , The Doctor , Girl , The Photographer , Troy , Bob Haswell , Mr. Scream Expand

