Fans who missed The Substance the first time don’t have to worry much longer. According to Fangoria, Coralie Fargeat’s body horror film will be distributed to the masses via 4K and Blu-ray. Viewers can squirm in the comfort of their own homes while watching Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley’s gruesome transformation, both figurative and literal. The Substance is already available to stream via the digital platform MUBI. The company will also be the distributor for the film that nauseated the world. The Substance synopsis is as follows:

“Demi Moore gives a career-best performance as Elisabeth Sparkle, a former A-lister past her prime and suddenly fired from her fitness TV show by repellent studio head Harvey (Quaid). She is then drawn to the opportunity presented by a mysterious new drug: THE SUBSTANCE. All it takes is one injection and she is reborn – temporarily – as the gorgeous, twentysomething Sue (Margaret Qualley). The only rule? Time needs to be split: exactly one week in one body, then one week in the other. No exceptions. A perfect balance. What could go wrong?”

A discussion about beauty standards for women, particularly in Hollywood, The Substance garnered massive numbers at the box office. Moore’s performance was Elisabeth was the black comedy endeavor fans needed following Fargeat’s previous film.

‘The Substance’ Was a Necessary Follow-up to ‘Revenge’

Close

Coralie Fargeat has an admirable track record with female-centric horror. The Substance follows up her 2017 venture, aptly named Revenge. The film follows Jen (Matilda Lutz), who goes on a trip with her boyfriend, which ends in violence when his two friends show up. Jen is viciously assaulted and left for dead, but she returns to wreak her vengeance. While the events of the film are earned, Revenge is a hard watch. Viewing Jen’s assault is supposed to be uncomfortable and makes the following events of the film worth it. Fargeat's views on rape culture are prevalent in the movie and a logical precursor to The Substance.

The Substance is similarly difficult to view at times, but when viewed as more of a dark comedy, it has levity that Revenge doesn’t have. The components of the follow-up film are also not as heavy as in Revenge. While beauty standards are still horrifying in American society as featured in The Substance, the concept allows at least some reprieve, while the rape-revenge story has very little. Nevertheless, Fargeat keeps her brand consistent by portraying difficult female-centric topics that demand discussion.

Viewers can catch the physical release of The Substance in 2025 and watch it streaming currently on MUBI.

7 10 The Substance A fading celebrity, Elisabeth Sparkle, turns to a mysterious drug that promises to restore her youth. The drug temporarily creates a younger version of herself, named Sue, who quickly ascends to the fame Elisabeth once craved. Release Date September 20, 2024 Director Coralie Fargeat Cast Demi Moore , Margaret Qualley , Dennis Quaid , Gore Abrams , Hugo Diego Garcia , Olivier Raynal , Tiffany Hofstetter , Tom Morton , Jiselle Burkhalter , Axel Baille , Oscar Lesage , Matthew Géczy , Philip Schurer

WATCH ON MUBI