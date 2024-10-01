The Substance continues to be the horror that has everyone talking, with the movie's Best Screenplay win at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival evolving into major buzz before it finally released in theaters on September 20. Now, after 10 days at the Box Office, the film edges ever closer to the $15 million milestone worldwide, just $2 million away from its reported $17 million budget. This is all despite being released in less than 2,000 theaters nationwide, which is considerably less than much of the movie's current competition. Because of this success, The Substance is now distributor MUBI's biggest domestic hit of all time, smashing passed the second-place Decision to Leave.

This all comes after MUBI almost didn't even own the film, with Universal Pictures originally signed on to have distribution rights. However, it was later reported that the company had fears over releasing the film, likely down to the unflinching level of body horror, with MUBI sweeping in following The Substance's Cannes debut to take over the rights. They will be thankful they did, with the film continuing its success as it gathers greater speed on its theatrical run. Who knows, perhaps some awards season triumph could also be on its way, with some touting Demi Moore as an early - albeit outside - contender.

'The Substance' Unapologetically Challenges Beauty Standards

The ear of Coralie Fargeat is clearly kept close to the ground, with her two feature films to date feeling submerged in the cultural zeitgeist. Where her first, Revenge, was interested in the majority role men play in gendered violence, The Substance takes a more introspective look at women and their bodies, unpacking the improbable modern beauty standards and the extreme lengths many will go to obtain, and sustain, them. This intention is shown throughout the film in many ways, perhaps most eye-catchingly through the use of body horror, but certainly also through the unapologetic use of nudity. This is something touched upon by Caleb Hammond in Collider's review of the film, saying:

"Unafraid of nudity presented from every conceivable angle, Moore’s performance bares all. Meanwhile, Qualley’s nude body as Sue seems digitally altered, which creates this airbrushed feeling that is quite effective. Sue’s youthful body represents the total commodification of sex, where the explicit and sexlessness intersect. The Substance’s satire can be too obvious and straightforward, like when Harvey tells Elisabeth the age-old line that women should smile—an audio clip that pops up throughout the film’s more manic moments. Sue’s role in taking over Elisabeth’s life is presented with an intentional lack of interiority (she barely speaks throughout the film). If she was granted more personality, we might have ended up rooting for both leads, amping up the intensity of their back-and-forth battle for cultural relevancy as actors."

The Substance is now MUBI's biggest domestic hit ever. You can catch the film in theaters right now.

7 10 The Substance A new sci-fi body-horror film by Coralie Fargeat centered on a special metamorphic treatment known as The Substance. IMDb ID tt17526714 Release Date September 20, 2024 TMDB User Rating 0 .0 Director Coralie Fargeat Runtime 140 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Coralie Fargeat Studio(s) Working Title Films , A Good Story Expand

Get Tickets