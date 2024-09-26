Demi Moore and body horror felt like separate entities that would never meet. First recognized as a member of the Brat Pack before a huge blockbuster career throughout the '90s, Demi Moore is a household name — yet, in The Substance, she is almost unrecognizable. Directed by Coralie Fargeat, The Substance is a relentless fever dream and Moore is right at its core. Moore plays Elisabeth Sparkle, an actress whose fame is slipping from her grasp due to her age. Moore’s performance drives the emotional narrative of the story, not only transforming physically but also emotionally. Through this, she traverses the different stages of transformation and represents the demonization of aging women. It’s ambitious and unfiltered and we should be forever thankful that The Substance brought Moore to the body horror genre.

Who Does Demi Moore Play in ‘The Substance’?

Image via Mubi

When Elisabeth Sparkle is introduced, she is a washed-up Hollywood starlet. Her whole career flashes before the audience’s eyes through a single overhead shot of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Moore shows the distinction between Elisabeth’s on-screen and off-screen persona. The snippet of her aerobics show is bright and full of energy; however, as soon as the camera cuts, her face flips to show restrained contempt. This is even more clear in her meal with her producer Harvey (Dennis Quaid), as Elisabeth clearly doesn’t want to overstep and just politely puts up with things. Harvey is eating prawns with abhorrent disregard for manners and cleanliness, the shells overflowing from the bowl and his mouth wide open as he chews. The camera pans to Elisabeth who is smiling through gritted teeth. She is revolted by him but she keeps it all under the surface.

There is a similar politeness when Elisabeth bumps into an old classmate, as she dismisses him with graceful authority. The opening of The Substance represents Elisabeth’s control over her life and her high tolerance for others. The difference between the men's obnoxious and arrogant behavior and Elisabeth's composure also reflects the difference in societal standards for men and women. However, when Harvey dismisses her from her own show, the facade slips and Moore starts a slow descent into mania. There is clearly an internal battle regarding Elisabeth’s anger towards her body getting older. This is evident when she is admitted to the hospital after her abrupt car crash. Moore adopts a fetal position as she is quiet and reserved before completely flipping and screaming at the clinicians. This is mirrored when she first watches the advert for The Substance; she is transfixed before aggressively throwing the memory stick in the trash. There is this foreboding sense of self-destruction that Elisabeth is only just containing.

The Transformation in ‘The Substance’ Isn’t Just Physical

Close

Moore’s performance at the beginning of The Substance is purposefully muted to accentuate the trajectory of the role. It is more akin to the style of roles Moore has played in the past, disarming the audience and making the transition even more striking. Every time Elisabeth wakes up, she steps further and further into unexpected territory for Moore. The first few times Elisabeth and Sue (Margaret Qualley) swap, they respect the rules of The Substance, and swap every seven days. However, there is psychological turmoil when Elisabeth sees Sue’s success and this intense desire to get back into Sue’s body. It makes Elisabeth more disgusted and apathetic toward this older body — and the fact that is happening to Demi Moore, one of the most beautiful women on the planet, makes it that more jarring.

When Elisabeth is getting ready to go for dinner with the old classmate she earlier dismissed, Moore gives such a harrowing representation of body dysmorphia without the need for prosthetics. She looks at herself in the mirror and starts putting on her makeup, but when she is finished she just stares at herself for a second. Suddenly, she smears her lipstick and begins furiously rubbing the makeup away. Elisabeth is blinded by comparison to Sue and has mentally detached from herself. In her head, her aging body will never compare to Sue's. Sue acts as the physical manifestation of the demonization of older women. Elisabeth now has the most tangible comparison of what she is losing with her age and it has caused her to completely reject her own self.

This initial rejection begins a descent into extreme loathing of Sue’s achievements. One evening, Sue extends the time in her body and it causes Elisabeth’s finger to rapidly decay. Following this, every time Elisabeth wakes up, she descends into a deeper state of rage which quickly spirals into a total frenzy. Moore completely indulges in the character and the way she pushes the absurdity is what makes it so disturbing to watch. Sparkle grabs the cookbook gifted to her by Harvey when she was fired and begins to cook a huge array of food in the most nauseating manner. The close-up shots are messy and completely contrast the glamorized shots of Sue. However, it is Moore’s sharp remarks at Sue on late-night TV that truly highlight Elisabeth’s loss of control. They are blunt, bitter, and immature (and pretty funny), marking the shift from the calm and collected Elisabeth Sparkle to a raving woman who's had enough.

Demi Moore Commits to the Body Horror of ‘The Substance’

Your browser does not support the video tag.

When The Substance reaches its third act, we see Demi Moore as she has never been seen before. The transformation is unfiltered and unrelenting as Moore has been aged up so extremely that she becomes unrecognizable. She moves slowly and shows horror and melancholy towards her fate. Moore admitted to The Independent that she “knew going in that (she) had to be vulnerable and raw” but that it was an extremely fulfilling performance for her. Through Elisabeth, she found a “certain sense of liberation,” which allowed her to confront her flaws and insecurities head-on and let go.

Permitting herself to completely transform into this monstrous figure was bold and uncharacteristic for Moore, but it is her commitment to the movie that gives it that personal relatability. It feels so genuine and lived. Moore manages to make each shift within The Substance distinct, never showing Elisabeth as villainous, but morally grey, just like the rest of us. It is one of the greatest body horror performances of all time — and one that Moore should be extremely proud of.

The Substance 7 10 IMDb ID tt17526714 Release Date September 20, 2024 TMDB User Rating 0 .0 Director Coralie Fargeat Cast Demi Moore , Margaret Qualley , Dennis Quaid , Gore Abrams , Hugo Diego Garcia , Olivier Raynal , Tiffany Hofstetter , Tom Morton , Jiselle Burkhalter , Axel Baille , Oscar Lesage , Matthew Géczy , Philip Schurer Runtime 140 Minutes Writers Coralie Fargeat Expand

The Substance is in theaters now.

Get tickets