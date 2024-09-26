Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Substance.

Dennis Quaid’s performance in his latest role as one of the sleaziest, more repulsive villains of the year totally blindsided audiences. And no, we're not talking about his turn as the titular U.S. President in this year's Reagan. We are, of course, referring to his role in Coralie Fargeat’s satirical body horror The Substance. Quaid, whose career spans over 45 years with more than 70 roles, is usually known for his starring roles in action movies or as a handsome and charming romantic lead. He is typically remembered as the dad in the remakes of the 1960s movies The Parent Trap and Yours, Mine & Ours, paleoclimatologist in the 2004 cli-fi disaster movie The Day After Tomorrow, or for playing U.S. presidents Bill Clinton and Ronald Reagan. In The Substance, Quaid is definitely playing against type as the misogynistic slimeball network executive Harvey, which elevates his character’s villainy because of how unexpected the role is for him.

Dennis Quaid Goes For It in 'The Substance'

As the aptly named Harvey (we see what you did there, Fargeat), who was originally supposed to be played by Ray Liotta before his death in 2022, Quaid leans all the way in and delivers a visceral performance that makes the viewer squirm in their seat. At times, his acting is so exaggerated and absurd that it is borderline campy, playing all the way into the satirical nature of his character. He is loud, foul, chauvinistic, and repugnant. Though there is not much substance behind his character (pardon the pun), Quaid is fantastic at playing the creep; he doesn't hold anything back, perhaps because he knows that he must subvert the expectations of the audience who recognize him from his previous roles.

It can be argued that Harvey is not technically the villain, because his intentions, while unsavory, are not necessarily evil or immoral, especially because they are a product of a system designed by and for men like him. The entertainment industry is built on a foundation of exploitation, and he is just a cog in the machine. It is Quaid's over-the-top performance that makes his character cartoonishly villainous. Quaid captures the potential for danger that women have a sixth sense of from men in positions of power. His characterization is deeply unsettling, and he feels like a dangerous person despite not actually doing anything violent or illegal. On a deeper level, the character of Harvey is the physical embodiment of the male gaze and represents the hypocritical nature of Hollywood’s unwavering beauty standards that are the catalyst for the events that later unfold in the movie.

Dennis Quaid's Crude Character Represents Hollywood

In an early scene, which Demi Moore playfully referred to as "the most violent scene in the whole movie," Harvey and Elisabeth (Demi Moore) are in a restaurant having lunch, where he chain-smokes cigarettes, is obnoxiously loud, and disgustingly slurps and munches on a plate of prawns through his yellowing teeth. Fargeat uses extreme closeups and a fisheye lens to bring the audience uncomfortably close to his face as pieces of half-masticated shellfish fly out of his mouth. The scene is revolting and hard to watch, especially because of the loudly exaggerated mouth sounds that accompany the disturbing visual. That, and the fact that he doesn't wash his hands when he uses the bathroom. The contrast between Quaid's crude and repulsive behavior and Moore's quiet poise in the scene is indicative of the movie's ethos: men and women are not held to the same standards of beauty and decorum because the standards are set by men. Harvey fires Elisabeth from her show on what happens to be her 50th birthday, and there is a rich and twisted irony in the fact that he is looking for someone fresh, young, and hot to replace her when he himself is none of those things.

After Elisabeth administers the Substance and Sue (Margaret Qualley) emerges as her replacement, Harvey pivots from being dismissive of Elisabeth because he no longer finds her sexually desirable, to be a slimy predatory creep toward Sue; two sides of the same misogynistic coin. Sue's youth and physical beauty, however, are not just fodder for the male gaze. As an executive, he knows that he can profit off of her and then dispose of her when she no longer serves his parasitic needs, just like he did to Elisabeth. Harvey and the other network executives, who are all older white men, perpetuate the impossible standards of youth and beauty that women internalize as self-hatred by sexualizing and infantilizing them.

For example, Fargeat's use of extreme closeups mimics the shudder-inducing feeling of when a man stands a little bit too close, exploiting their power and control in order to invade a woman's personal space, a feeling women know all too well. Similarly, the repetition of the phrase "pretty girls should always smile" is rage fuel for women, especially in a professional setting. Aside from the extreme body horror, the way the movie captures feelings of unease is what makes it so unsettling. It feels too close to home.

Dennis Quaid's performance as Harvey in Coralie Fargeat's The Substance is equal parts absurd and unsettling. Playing against type, Quaid leans into his character's crudeness and takes it all the way. Though the real villain of the movie is the concept of the patriarchal beauty standards that dictate women's value in society, Quaid's slimy and detestable characterization is a worthy embodiment of that insidious and intangible evil.

The Substance 7 10 IMDb ID tt17526714 Release Date September 20, 2024 TMDB User Rating 0 .0 Director Coralie Fargeat Cast Demi Moore , Margaret Qualley , Dennis Quaid , Gore Abrams , Hugo Diego Garcia , Olivier Raynal , Tiffany Hofstetter , Tom Morton , Jiselle Burkhalter , Axel Baille , Oscar Lesage , Matthew Géczy , Philip Schurer Runtime 140 Minutes Writers Coralie Fargeat Expand

The Substance is in theaters now.

Get Tickets