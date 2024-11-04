Despite having debuted on digital streaming platforms and MUBI recently, the body horror hit The Substance continued to draw crowds at the box office this weekend. The film has completed a month-and-a-half in theaters already, and is playing in only around 300 domestic locations. But that’s all that it needed to pass its final milestone. The Substance grossed around $470,000 in its seventh weekend of release, which was enough to push its running domestic total past the $15 million milestone.

The movie has had a solid theatrical run, despite its outrageous visuals and narrative, which can hardly be categorized as mainstream. Starring Demi Moore as an aging movie star who succumbs to societal pressure and takes an underground drug to make herself younger, the movie also features Margaret Qualley as the younger version of the protagonist, and Dennis Quaid as a smarmy producer. The Substance has also generated around $28 million from overseas markets, for a cumulative global gross of around $44 million. The film still hasn’t debuted in its director Coralie Fargeat’s home country of France, and after it does, it wouldn’t be surprising if it’s able to hit the $50 million mark globally.

The Substance premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, where it earned rave reviews and won the Best Screenplay honor for Fargeat, who broke out with the revisionist rape-revenge film Revenge a few years ago. The Substance holds a “fresh” 90% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, and somewhat surprisingly, for the sort of film that it is, a solid B CinemaScore. In his review, Collider’s Caleb Hammond praised Moore’s central performance, as well as its “bonkers” finale. Moore is already earning Academy Awards buzz for shedding every ounce of vanity as the desperate Elizabeth Sparkle.

'The Substance' Also Has a Ton of Style

The Substance was initially set up at Universal, who reportedly got cold feet and offloaded it to MUBI for around $12 million. The art-house distributor holds the U.K. and U.S. rights, along with a handful of other territories. The movie cost a reported $17 million to produce. All in all, a $50 million final number would be a great win for everybody involved, especially in a year that hasn’t been that great for the horror genre, barring a few exceptions like itself and films such as Terrifier 3 and Longlegs. You can watch The Substance in theaters and at home, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.