Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Substance.Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance is one of the most ambitious horror movies of 2024. Its vibrant and psychedelic visuals are addictive, making it relentless and consuming in both its imagery and its subject matter. Demi Moore leads as Hollywood has-been Elizabeth Sparkle whose career is beginning to fade due to her age. Although she is gorgeous and clearly in great physical shape, the producers of her fitness show want someone new and, more importantly, young to replace her. After finding out about a mysterious new treatment, the titular substance, she is given the opportunity to spend seven days as Elizabeth and seven days as a younger, "better" version of herself known as Sue (Margaret Qualley). However, as the pair spend more time in their respective bodies, their intentions grow wider apart, and they begin to forget the golden rule — remember you are one. The final act is some of the bloodiest and most striking body horror the 21st century has seen and explores how far someone would go to stay relevant in the most extreme ways.

The Substance opens to deadly silence. The screen is sparse aside from a cracked egg in the center which is injected with a luminous substance. This causes the egg to produce an identical yolk. The simplistic Stanley Kubrick-inspired visual permeates the whole movie and sets the tone that everything you are about to see is unnaturally scientific; it’s one twisted oxymoron. The movie then introduces Elizabeth Sparkle and recalls her career through her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Through a single unmoving shot, the star is placed, adored, dismissed, cracked, and defaced with spilled fast food. Elizabeth is fired from her popular aerobics show, as she's told by her chauvinistic producer Harvey (Dennis Quaid) that they need a new, younger face. On her way home, Elizabeth gets involved in a nasty car accident. In the hospital, she is handed a mysterious USB from the young assistant doctor. He tells her she is the perfect candidate, and that it is the best thing he has ever done.

Curiosity gets the better of her, and when she plugs the hard drive in, she is met with an abrasive, bold TV advert played to the compulsive techno soundtrack that also scored the movie’s trailer. After eventually feeling her situation is so inescapable, she decides to try the substance. The product comes with clear instructions; activate only once, stabilize daily, and switch every seven days. After injecting herself, the first piece of body horror ensues as Elizabeth is forced to birth her younger duplicate; it is fetal and sticky, showcasing The Substance is committed to the medical reality of the procedure. Even though it feels very dystopian, the starkness of the horror makes the whole concept feel like a twisted possibility. Elizabeth’s younger form Sue sews her up and attaches the feeding fluid to Elizabeth through a tube before heading out to audition as the new face of the aerobics show. Sue encapsulates everything Elizabeth misses from her youth — fame, adoration, and opportunity. After being given Elizabeth’s old job, Sue is catapulted to huge levels of fame and admiration, even earning herself a billboard right outside Elizabeth’s window.

Elizabeth manages to stick to the guidelines of the substance, switching every seven days, but eventually, Sue’s lifestyle becomes compulsive and difficult to give up, so she extends her time in Sue’s body by injecting more fluid from Elizabeth into Sue. However, that extra time has devastating consequences, as she learns what is used by one side must be taken from the other, represented by the rapid aging of one of Elizabeth’s fingers. On the way back from picking up one of her refills, Elizabeth fears she is being followed and ends up in a diner. Moore’s stance is flustered and unsettled, showcasing Elizabeth's growing state of disorientation and mistrust. When an older, disheveled-looking man tries to talk to her, the camera pans to a birthmark on his hand confirming that he is the young, beautiful nurse who gave Elizabeth knowledge of the substance in the first place. He tries to warn Elizabeth that the younger version of her will continue to take life from her, but she is so shaken that she runs — unaware of just how important that warning would be.

As time passes, Elizabeth becomes more and more depressed in her own body, watching Sue succeed on the TV as she binges on excessive amounts of food. The Substance indulges in a sequence of Moore violently preparing food whilst watching Sue on late-night TV, passing sneery and mocking remarks towards her younger version as Sue belittles Elizabeth's work in her interview. This cycle continues, so every time Sue wakes up, the apartment is trashed and, eventually, she becomes so sick of it all that she decides to just be the younger form for as long as she can, pumping stabilizer from Elizabeth’s body into jars. During this period, she is also given the biggest gig of her career, hosting the New Year’s Eve Broadcast.

Sue revels in her new lifestyle for weeks whilst Elizabeth wastes away in a purpose-built cupboard. Having built the perfect life for herself, Sue forgets the major caveats of the substance. This total neglect of her original body leads to her running out of stabilizer fluid right before New Year's Eve and forces her to switch to allow more fluid to regenerate. This is when The Substance reaches the point of no return, as it removes all the glossy and stylized sides of fame and notoriety and jumps headfirst into brutal body horror. Elizabeth wakes up, and Demi Moore has been completely transformed, her body has aged rapidly, and she emerges from the bathroom in a manner reminiscent of the infamous old woman from The Shining. Her skin is fragile and the few remaining hairs on her head are brittle.

Deciding that she has had enough, Elizabeth decides to end the experiment. She phones the company, drags Sue from the bathroom, and injects her with the newly delivered termination fluid. However, looking out of the window at the billboard for the New Year's Eve show, Elizabeth realizes Sue is her only chance of reliving her heyday. The regret causes her to quickly remove the needle, reviving Sue, yet the process still severs the two duplicates. Upon seeing the termination fluid on the floor, Sue is outraged and begins chasing down Elizabeth, obviously having the upper hand due to her youth and physicality (and the fact she's been slowly destroying Elizabeth's body for months). She smashes Elizabeth’s face into the bathroom mirror and brutally beats her to death as the screen reminds the audience to “remember you are one."

Sue quickly heads to the recording of the New Year’s Eve show with the hope of salvaging the night, but her misuse of the substance causes her body to rapidly decay. She heads into the bathroom and spits out one of her teeth, her fingernails begin to peel off and as she attempts to leave, one of her ears falls off. She makes the decision to use the activator again to attempt to create a new version of herself. However, she inadvertently creates a monstrous fusion of both Elizabeth and Sue. The monster attempts to get ready for the show, putting on Sue’s dress and earrings before cutting out the image of Elizabeth’s face from her 10-foot self-portrait and sticking it to its face.

The monster heads to the studio to appear on stage in Sue’s place, but it is met with horrified screams from the audience. The creature pleads and attempts to earn the audience’s admiration by screaming “It’s me,” but is attacked as one of the security guards cuts its head clean off. However, with activator fluid still pumping through it, the head simply grows back. A gruesome bloodbath ensues as the creature continuously regenerates, and the audience is covered with blood. Eventually, the creature manages to escape outside before exploding into pieces on the pavement. From the gruesome entrails, Elizabeth's face is still intact, and it attempts to crawl away to some kind of safety. In a cyclical moment, her face ends up on the Hollywood star from the movie’s opening and Elizabeth hallucinates glitter falling from the sky before sinking into the star. All that remains of Elizabeth Sparkle is a pile of blood which is quickly cleaned away by a floor sweeper the next morning.

The Substance is a gruesome cautionary tale of the dangers of going after fame no matter the consequences, but it also represents the hamster wheel of celebrity culture, and how notoriety can fade just as quickly as it appears.

