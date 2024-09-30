Coralie Fargeat’s sci-fi body-horror, The Substance, might be one of the most jaw-dropping films recently put to screen. Elisabeth Sparkle's (Demi Moore) descent into madness as she loses more of herself to Sue (Margaret Qualley) is not only disturbing because of the fantastic performances but also, of course, the body horror that comes with the Frankenstein-esque transformations that are disgustingly brilliant. The fact the bodily imagery keeps getting more and more intense is a testament to Fargeat's control over the audience. However, despite the intense body horror on display, it isn’t the grossest part of The Substance. That honor goes to the food. The sound design and framing of food allows us to relate to the body horror later on, giving us a real-world example to relate it to, and the ways characters eat food shows how all humans are really greedy, consuming monsters. This all comes together to heighten the tragedy that befalls Demi Moore's Elisabeth, as she sadly can only focus on her own flaws, rather than recognizing how we are all flawed.

Food in 'The Substance' Sets Up the Body Horror to Come

The sound design and presentation of food in The Substance sets up what is to come so well. The opening shots of the egg yolk being injected with the substance, before a second yolk is "birthed" out of the original, is a terrific way to immediately let the audience know what the premise of the film is. The sound design of this yolk, the way it almost bursts out mixed with the squelching and sliminess is truly skin crawling. It sets up the tone and premise of The Substance so well without ever moving the camera, and from then on, every bit of food we see is upsettingly gross.

When this sound design is combined with the super close-ups of slobbering lips ripping apart the food and Elisabeth eviscerating the turkey, it allows the body horror that comes later to hit higher peaks of grossness. We know what it feels, sounds, and looks like to see someone crunch and squash their food between their lips, so when that same sound design and framing is used for the body horror, we immediately have that understanding of what is so gross about this. Moments like when Elisbaeth has transformed into her final form really lean into this; when a breast pops out of her face, she sounds like she is throwing it up, again likening our disgust to food. It makes the audience call back to times in our own lives when food has hung off someone's lips, or when we've eaten disgusting food and felt it inside of us later, wanting to come back up.

The Way Characters Eat Frames Humans as Gluttonous Monsters in 'The Substance'

The way characters even eat is so disgusting, framing us as gluttonous monsters who just consume and consume. The way Harvey (Dennis Quaid), the studio head, eats his prawns, ripping the flesh and leaving a mess everywhere, helps to frame him as the creepy, toxic-masculine boss who is repulsive. In an interview with Off-Screen Central, Coralie Fargeat explained that when it came to Sue's body, and the "hyper-sexualized version of herself," her body became "pieces that are here to be watched, to be almost consumed" and you feel that hungry stare from Harvey along with all the rest. By watching Harvey disgustingly stuff his mouth with food, we see how depraved and greedy he is beyond the dining table.

The way Sue sips from her drinks also frames her as a being consuming all around her. We hear every glug glug glug of her coke through the straw; even the male-gazed shots of her sipping are broken up by this guttural, organic noise. As the elderly man Elisabeth meets at the diner says, the Other Self will end up eating them as they take more and more to create their own lives. Although Sue has taken everything from Elisabeth, her soul, body, and life, it still isn't enough, which forces her into her final monstrous transformation. It speaks to how all humans are gluttonous, greedy creatures, and even when they have everything, it won't be enough.

Demi Moore's Elisabeth Cannot See How All Humans Are Imperfect

In the end, the food imagery serves to heighten the tragedy surrounding Demi Moore’s character. We see how humans, in their normal state, are flawed, ugly creatures. Even the ones who are supposedly beautiful are guilty of the same gluttonous crimes. Coralie Fargeat, in an interview with Elle, explained that "when you’re a woman, your body is everything but neutral in the public space" and how "that inequality is so internalized." This makes it so much more upsetting to see Demi Moore's Elisabeth witness these flaws yet only focus on her own imperfections. We see this beautiful person being eaten alive by society, her Other Self, Sue, as well as by her literal own self, who desperately walks down this path of self-destruction. The scene where Elisabeth is constantly redoing her makeup before canceling her date with Oliver (Gore Adams) is the perfect illustration of this internal self-hatred. Despite looking fantastic, it is without saying a single word that her self-consumption begins, drowning herself in more makeup until she gives up.

It truly cannot be understated how disgusting The Substance is. It makes your jaw drop and forces you to look right at the core issues the film is exploring. No silver lining, no sugar-coating. The body horror in this will leave many squirming in their seats, but this wouldn't be possible without the use of food to give audiences a direct, visceral relation to the body horror on screen. The sound and appearance of all the food, and the way humans consume it, help to frame all humans as greedy monsters, never satisfied until they have more. Sadly, though, it's the fact that Elisabeth cannot recognize these flaws within others that she becomes consumed by her own self-loathing and is defeated, seemingly only truly at peace at the end when she is just a face on her Hollywood star.

