Even as director Francis Ford Coppola’s passion project, Megalopolis, struggles with one of the weakest-ever debuts for a film its size, the specialty market can celebrate the success of an edgy new movie, and the arrival of a bold new indie distributor. MUBI’s The Substance registered a remarkable hold in its second weekend of release, as it swam towards a major global box office milestone. Directed by Coralie Fargeat, the body horror film opened to positive reviews a week ago, when it found a spot for itself inside the top 10 of the domestic box office.

The Substance added an estimated $1.8 million domestically and another $3.2 million from overseas markets this weekend, pushing its cumulative global haul to $14.8 million. It should be able to pass the $15 million milestone in a matter of days. The film was produced on a reported budget of $17 million, and was acquired by MUBI from Universal for a reported $12 million. The deal was struck before The Substance premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival to enthusiastic response. MUBI appears to be grabbing the opportunity to join indie outfits A24 and Neon, in a year when they have both delivered some of their biggest-ever hits with Civil War and Longlegs.

Starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley, alongside Dennis Quaid, The Substance has been described as a feminist spin on body horror. The movie follows an aging celebrity, who takes a black market drug to create a younger, better version of herself. Fargeat’s first film was the French-language horror Revenge, which put a subversive spin on the tired rape-revenge trope. The Substance currently sits at a “fresh” 90% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The platform’s audience rating currently sits at a noticeably inferior 71%.

Moore's Performance Has Been Hailed As Her Career-Best

In his review, Collider’s Caleb Hammond compared the film to Julia Ducournau’s Cannes-winning Titane, and hailed it as a return to form for Moore. “Unafraid of nudity presented from every conceivable angle, Moore’s performance bares all,” read a part of the review. You can watch The Substance in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.