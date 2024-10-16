Did Universe make a mistake by offloading director Coralie Fargeat’s body horror film The Substance? The film’s box office performance has certainly proven that there’s an appetite for extreme cinema; a hypothesis that was further cemented by the recent commercial success of Terrifier 3. Now nearing a month of release, The Substance has exceeded most expectations, but its performance has raised questions about just how much more it could’ve earned had it been released by a major studio, and not an indie upstart. In any case, it’s a major win for MUBI, who’d be looking to capture the market only recently vacated by A24.

With almost $12 million domestically and nearly $15 million worldwide, The Substance has now passed the $25 million mark at the global box office. It’s a major win for an arguably unpalatable film produced on a reported budget of around $18 million. Starring Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid, the movie follows an aging celebrity who agrees to take a drug that creates a younger, more perfect version of herself. The Substance premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, where it earned strong reviews and won the Best Screenplay honor for Fargeat.

The filmmaker broke out with the buzzy 2017 film Revenge, which offered a feminist spin on the rape-revenge sub-genre of horror. That film earned widespread acclaim as well. The Substance currently sits at a “fresh” 90% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Its audience score, on the other hand, stands at a solid 73%. In his review, Collider’s Caleb Hammond praised the film’s “completely bonkers, often very funny, gore-filled final act,” and hailed Moore’s central performance.

'The Substance' Was Originally Set Up at Universal, Before MUBI Stepped In

Close

The Substance is already MUBI’s biggest domestic hit ever, in a year when both A24 and Neon have experienced company-defining success. While Neon released the hit horror film Longlegs, A24 released the dystopian thriller Civil War. Both movies grossed over $100 million worldwide. A24 has already made it clear that it wants to explore larger releases, and Civil War was its first real step in that direction. This leaves room in the indie marketplace for new distributors. Having originally cut its teeth in the streaming and acquisitions business, MUBI is making inroads into the theatrical market. The outfit couldn’t have asked for a more auspicious start. You can watch The Substance in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.