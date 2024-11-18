After cutting its teeth in the streaming space, the art-house distributor MUBI couldn’t have hoped for a better launch in the theatrical marketplace than The Substance, the well-reviewed body horror film by director Coralie Fargeat. Originally set up at Universal, the project was taken over by MUBI, who gave it a splashy release in several major territories such as the United States and the United Kingdom, and walked away with a solid box office haul to show for it. The Substance is nearing perhaps its final global box office milestone, after having forged a remarkable connection with audiences despite its edgy nature.

According to Deadline, the film has so far grossed $66.5 million worldwide, with the majority of revenue coming from overseas markets. The Substance debuted in Fargeat’s home country of France recently, after having premiered in competition at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The movie ended up winning the Best Screenplay award for Fargeat, who broke out some years ago with the revisionist rape-revenge film Revenge. The Substance follows a fading Hollywood actress who takes an underground drug that creates a younger version of herself. Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley play the two versions of the character, Elizabeth Sparkle.

The movie cost a reported $17 million to produce and was acquired by MUBI for a little over $12 million. It has grossed over $15 million domestically. In spite of its graphic nature, The Substance was a hit with fans, who awarded it a B CinemaScore — unnaturally high for a horror film. It also holds a 75% audience score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, in addition to a 90% critics score. In his review, Collider’s Caleb Hammond praised Moore’s central performance and Fargeat’s stylish direction.

'The Substance' Has Out-Performed Several Mainstream Horror Films This Year

Close

Moore will likely be in consideration at the Oscars as well. The Academy has become more lenient towards genre films in recent years, after having taken a holier-than-thou attitude towards them for decades. The watershed moment came, first, when The Lord of the Rings trilogy garnered attention at the Oscars two decades ago, and more recently, when The Shape of Water and Parasite ended up sweeping the awards. While horror cinema still receives a somewhat frosty treatment, The Substance might just break the trends.

Also starring Dennis Quaid in a memorably slimy role, The Substance is available to watch in theaters and at home. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

7 10 The Substance A fading celebrity, Elisabeth Sparkle, turns to a mysterious drug that promises to restore her youth. The drug temporarily creates a younger version of herself, named Sue, who quickly ascends to the fame Elisabeth once craved. Director Coralie Fargeat Cast Demi Moore , Margaret Qualley , Dennis Quaid , Gore Abrams , Hugo Diego Garcia , Olivier Raynal , Tiffany Hofstetter , Tom Morton , Jiselle Burkhalter , Axel Baille , Oscar Lesage , Matthew Géczy , Philip Schurer

Get Tickets