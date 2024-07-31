The Big Picture Demi Moore's upcoming film, The Substance, has garnered praise for its deep dive into body image and societal expectations.

Moore plays a 50-something aerobics star who faces ageism but gets a chance to be "the best version" of herself with a mysterious substance.

Directed by Coralie Fargeat, known for Revenge, The Substance promises to be a thrilling sci-fi horror with a talented cast.

Demi Moore’s upcoming body horror, The Substance, has garnered much appreciation during its film festival run before it hits theaters. The movie made its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, earlier this year, and was nominated for the Palme d’Or and Best Screenplay, winning the latter. The feature, directed by French filmmaker Coralie Fargeat, deals with the themes of body image, and societal expectations around how bodies should look. As the release date nears, more information about the flick is trickling down piquing audiences’ interest.

Now we have a new look at Moore, unveiled by Empire Magazine, and it’s pretty relatable. The image sees Moore stress cleaning her apartment, as we see an image of a younger, prettier model, played by Margaret Qualley, on the billboard through the glass walls. The image not only showcases Moore’s stress and its cause but also cements the thrilling tone of the feature, further elaborating on its themes.

What Is ‘The Substance’ About?

Image via Empire

The Substance follows a 50-something star of an aerobics show, Elisabeth Sparkle, who is fired by her boss because of her age. However, things take a turn when she receives an unexpected proposal: a mysterious lab offers her a miraculous substance, which upon injection will make Elisabeth "the best version" of herself i.e., younger, more beautiful, and perfect. With a thrilling plot and sensitive themes, no wonder The Substance has garnered quite a buzz. It’ll be exciting to see Moore delving into a complex character as Elizabeth.

In the accompanying interview, Moore compares the script of the upcoming feature with Ghost. She explains, “Reading Ghost, I thought, ‘Wow, we’ve got a love story, a thriller, and a comedy. This could either be a disaster or come together and somehow work.’ [The Substance] fits into that category,” she said. The actor admits that the script had her hooked, “Because even on paper, it takes you on such a wild ride. Yet it had real depth, and the subject is so important,” she explains.

Along with Moore as Elisabeth Sparkle, the movie also cast talents including Margaret Qualley as Sue, Dennis Quaid as Harvey, Hugo Diego Garcia, Phillip Schurer, Joseph Balderrama, and Robin Greer. Fargeat, well known for her 2017 rape-revenge thriller Revenge, directs from a script she also wrote. With enormous talent aboard, the feature will be the one to watch out for.

The Substance hits theaters on September 20. You can check out the new image above and learn more about the film with our guide here.