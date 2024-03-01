While the Academy Awards have been accused of almost exclusively rewarding films that fall into the “Oscar bait” categories, the ceremony has made some impressive steps forward in recent years to award films from different genres. With an arthouse satire (Birdman or the Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), fantasy romance (The Shape of Water), an international genre thriller (Parasite), and a science fiction action film (Everything Everywhere All at Once) all winning the Best Picture prize, the Academy Awards have proven that being an “Oscar movie” doesn’t mean just one thing anymore. Unfortunately, this diversification has sadly not extended to all genres, as only six horror films in history have been nominated for Best Picture.

This year saw the horror genre getting more Oscars love than usual, with The Substance receiving nominations in the major categories like Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Actress. Nosferatu and Alien: Romulus also got some recognition in the technical categories. On Sunday night, only one award went to a horror movie, and it's no surprise. The Substance winning the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling is one of the many times this category has been able to forgo the snobbery of others and see the wonderful craft in the horror genre.

When Was the Best Makeup and Hairstyling Category Established?

While certain prizes like Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Actress have been awarded since the inception of the Oscars, the Academy Awards have added and discontinued different categories throughout its history. Although there wasn't originally a category designed for them specifically, the Oscars handed out honorary trophies to films with breakthrough work by makeup and hairstyling artists. These films included the 1964 technicolor western 7 Faces of Dr. Leo and the original Planet of the Apes film from 1968; while neither film can be technically classified as “horror,” they certainly featured otherworldly fantasy creatures that in some instances evoked terror. The development of these honorary trophies indicated that the Academy Award voters recognized how important their work was, as it could bring fantastical creatures to life without breaking a film’s sense of authenticity.

The Best Makeup and Hairstyling category was firmly established after the Oscars received backlash for not recognizing the incredible work done on David Lynch’s The Elephant Man, which transformed actor John Hurt into John Merrick using extensive prosthetics. The following year, the first competitive Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling was given to a horror film. John Landis’ classic dark comedy An American Werewolf in London, which serves as a broad parody of the classic Universal Monsters character, was recognized for the impressive transformation of David Naughton’s character, David Kessler, into a monstrous creature of the night. The highly influential makeup artist Rick Baker got to accept the trophy, as his creative design had created an iconic sequence that was just as funny as it was scary.

The Best Makeup and Hairstyling Honors the Horror Genre