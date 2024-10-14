Many elements of The Substance have already been extensively discussed – the disgusting use of food, the deeply unsettling practical effects and prosthetics – but the set design is an underrated element of the film which deserves more attention. It may be less outright shocking than what the makeup and effects team pulled off, but it is no less interesting. Director Coralie Fargeat put a lot of intention into world-building in her follow-up to Revenge (2017). Starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley in its leading roles, The Substance first shocks you, then makes you think, and the set design is a large part of building the film's profound metaphors about beauty standards and people's relationships with their bodies.

Set in Los Angeles, The Substance follows Hollywood star Elisabeth Sparkle (Moore) who, after a successful acting career, is now leading an aerobics show which feels straight out of the eighties. We first meet Elisabeth on the day she turns 50, the same day she is told to pack her bags by her producer, Harvey (Dennis Quaid). After getting into a car crash later in the day, an assistant at the hospital slips Elisabeth a note about a black market drug called The Substance, a serum that is injected and causes a younger, more perfect version of the patient to emerge from their body. This plot quickly devolves into a twisted body horror fever dream as the younger version of Elisabeth, Sue (Qualley) goes rogue and misuses The Substance.

Coralie Fargeat Wanted 'The Substance' To Feel Timeless

The Substance alternates between a few key locations: Elisabeth's apartment, the television network studio, and the run-down garage that leads to a sterile, brightly lit room where Elisabeth receives her deliveries of The Substance. These locations reappear throughout the film, each time looking slightly different as Elisabeth and Sue physically change. Elisabeth's apartment is full of long hallways and stripped-back decor, to the point where the vast penthouse feels tragically empty. Meanwhile, the network's hallway is Kubrick-esque, extremely long and bleak and carpeted in geometric patterns, again with minimal decoration. But Elisabeth's bathroom is the most unnerving of all, feeling more like a doctor's office than a room in someone's home. Covered in floor-to-ceiling white tile, there is something brutal and unforgiving about the architecture of this room. Even the bathtub is angular and square. Especially in contrast to the bright colors of Elisabeth's clothes, these spaces begin to feel like they are closing in on the people inside them.

In an interview with Vogue, Fargeat explained that she wanted to keep the set design intentionally minimalist to capture a world that was more symbolic than real, adding that "Taking it out of reality was a way to make it timeless and thus universal, like the story could happen today, yesterday, or tomorrow -- as well as anywhere." This timeless quality of the film can be seen in the 1980s aerobics aesthetic blending with Elisabeth's dresses and silk gloves which evoke Old Hollywood glamour, and in the futuristic technology of The Substance procedure itself, which feels like something not too far off from reality. The physical spaces all have meaning in the film, and Fargeat knew exactly the meaning she wanted to convey.

'The Rooms in 'The Substance' are Metaphors for the Inner Experience

Fargeat meticulously designed her sets to convey the themes of the film. The bathroom is a focal point in the film's action. This is a room where Elisabeth spends too long in the shower, trying to wash perceived imperfections away and hours examining herself in the mirror, even canceling dinner plans at one point after fixing her makeup over and over. The audience follows along with Elisabeth in these moments, and the effect is that we feel stuck in this place with her, an uncomfortably familiar feeling to anyone who has struggled with body image. To amplify that claustrophobic feeling, Fargeat reported in the same interview with Vogue that she designed the bathroom to work as "a cocoon where she confronts herself — almost like an experimental chamber.”

The Substance considers the everyday, repetitive horror of beauty standards. In a brutally honest way, it exposes how self-judgment can escalate until it becomes dangerous. The film pulls off this harsh social critique in many ways, including set design. From the long hallways which feel like they will never end to Elisabeth's eerily cavernous apartment, the surreal sets of The Substance feel like headspaces more than real places -- headspaces that trap you and don't let you leave.

