After a surprising run at the box office, twisty body horror flick The Substance is finally gearing up to entertain audiences at home. The movie has become one of the most talked-about titles of the year and is bound to become a cult classic in the coming years, and MUBI is giving people a chance of discovering (or re-watching) it on a very appropriate date: the movie becomes available to stream on Halloween, October 31.

The Substance tells the story of an aging actress who resorts to using a mysterious drug once she realizes she'll be replaced and forgotten. Called simply "the substance," it promises to bring out your best-looking self, but the consequences of injecting it are pretty brutal. Demi Moore's (FX's Feud) performance in the movie has already been referred to as a "career-best" and the cast also features Margaret Qualley (Once Upon a Time In Hollywood) and Dennis Quaid (Lawmen: Bass Reeves).

The Substance Is Already Considered One Of 2024's Best

Image via Mubi

The movie stands tall as one of the best-reviewed titles of the year, with a 91% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes. The Substance has also had a surprising run in theaters: it managed to rake in $34 million worldwide — which may seem modest, but it's a win for MUBI, especially when you consider that it had a small budget. The movie has also been collecting prizes throughout the year, including the Best Screenplay award at the Cannes Film Festival. If it keeps attracting attention to itself, The Substance might even end up in the 2025 Oscar run.

The Substance is directed and written by Coralie Fargeat, who previously helmed another film festival favorite: 2017's Revenge. The trailer makes it pretty clear that the movie touches on several themes such as beauty standards and Hollywood's relationship with women and their bodies. In any case, Fargeat spoke out about it in an official statement to further stress the message of the movie:

"'The Substance' is a film about women's bodies. About how women's bodies are scrutinized, fantasized about, criticized in the public space. About how much, as women, we are led to believe that we have no choice but to be perfect/sexy/smiling/thin/young/beautiful to be valued in society. And how impossible it is for women to escape this, no matter how educated, strong- minded and independent we may be... Because for more than 2000 years, women's bodies have been shaped and controlled by the desires of those who were looking at them... Everything around us, in commercials, movies, magazines, and displays showcases fantasized versions of ourselves. Always beautiful. And thin. And young. And sexy. The version of the “ideal woman” that is supposed to bring us love. Success. Happiness."

MUBI debuts The Substance on October 31. You can check out the trailer below: