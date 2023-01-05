It can be hard sometimes to completely not care about anything, but author Mark Manson is giving people his best advice on doing so in the trailer for Universal Pictures' new documentary The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%!. The Universal Pictures' feature is now playing in select theaters, but for fans of Manson's book who can't catch it on the big screen, the studio has also announced The Subtle Art's digital release date.

The trailer begins with Manson letting the viewer in on a little reminder: "You're going to die one day." However, considering this voiceover begins with an image of a comforting bedside panda in a hospital, it becomes clear that this entire trailer, and likely entire documentary, is designed to be tongue-in-cheek. "This is me, Mark Manson, and I wrote a book," Manson continues. "It's about self esteem. You deserve to be special, unique and extraordinary." However, as the trailer continues, Manson takes a hard turn from this mantra, declaring, "Actually, that's bulls**t!"

A text screen then pops up to let the viewer know that "this is the trailer for the film you need to see." As the trailer goes on, it turns into a compilation of truths being dropped by Manson. "You go on social media, and you feel like a loser. The message is that a better life is about more, more, more," he says. "Making a lot of money might make you feel good, but it won't make your kids love you." Manson says that he believes people's brains are "playing this game with us" to make them believe that they need to always strive for more. However, as the voiceover continues, Manson matter-of-factly states that "there's only a few things in life that are ever worth giving a f**k about," adding, "it would be a hell of a lot easier if I could just hit you with six easy steps to life's success, but to really get into this stuff, you've got to feel it."

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: 'The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%!' Gets Documentary Adaptation Featuring Author Mark Manson

Throughout the trailer, The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%! shows off numerous wild adventures, with many of them seeming to harken back to the day-to-day realities of life. This includes people enjoying days at the beach - until one of them faceplants, taking selfies, and driving around in exotic destinations. Images also flash of people enjoying themselves hanging out in a pool and on a waterslide, and even making their way into a Ferrari shop. However, it becomes clear that the documentary will attempt to prove that there is more to life than physical goods.

Described by the trailer as "a guide to finding happiness," an "answer to our problems" and a "brutally honest reality check," The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%! is based on Manson's 2016 best-selling self-help book of the same name. The book takes the reader through life's struggles and Manson's belief that there is often more to life than meets the eye, and it seems that the film will attempt to do the same thing. The film, which heavily features Manson, is directed by Nathan Price and produced by Matthew Metcalfe. The documentary was first announced at the end of 2022.

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%! is now playing in select theaters, and distributor Universal will release the film for digital download on January 10. The film's trailer can be seen below: