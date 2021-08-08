With The Suicide Squad now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, I recently spoke with Alice Braga (Sol Soria) and Mayling Ng (Mongal) about the making of writer-director James Gunn’s fantastic film. As you’ve seen in the trailers and clips, The Suicide Squad is about a new group of villains recruited by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) for a mission on the island of Corto Maltese called "Project Starfish." In addition to Braga, Ng, and Davis, The Suicide Squad stars John Cena as Peacemaker, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man), Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, Peter Capaldi as the Thinker, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Michael Rooker as Savant, Pete Davidson as Richard "Dick" Hertz/Blackguard, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Sean Gunn as Weasel, and Flula Borg as Javelin.

During the interview, Alice Braga and Mayling Ng talked about why they loved Gunn’s script, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of the film, the amazing practical sets, the incredible VFX on King Shark, what it was like watching the film for the first time, and more.

Finally, while I had high hopes for the film, what James Gunn did with the film far exceeded my lofty expectations. Gunn has crafted one of the best films of the year and something that people will keep talking about many years in the future. I cannot recommend this film enough. For more on the film you can read Matt Goldberg's glowing review.

Check out what Alice Braga and Mayling Ng had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Alice Braga and Mayling Ng

What did they love about James Hunn’s script

What are they excited for fans to see?

What it was like watching the film for the first time.

What would people be surprised to learn about the making of the film?

The incredible VFX on King Shark.

