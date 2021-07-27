Warner Bros. has released a new The Suicide Squad featurette that underlines how the team’s nickname should not be taken lightly, as no one is safe in James Gunn’s upcoming movie.

In the featurette, Gunn talks about how superhero movies usually "don’t have any stakes," a trend that The Suicide Squad will not follow, since DC allowed the director to “kill whoever you want," Well, it sure looks like Gunn gladly accepted the freedom he got, as he says he’s “having fun with who’s gonna live and who’s gonna die." Even if we are all expecting a bloody R-rated superhero movie, Gunn says that we are going to “be surprised by how many people don’t make it to the end," but, as he says, “I [Gunn] just could help myself."

Even if Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is not exactly a sequel to the 2016’s movie by David Ayer, the new iteration of the team brings back Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney's Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman's Rick Flag, and Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. The newcomers include John Cena as Peacemaker, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, Peter Capaldi as the Thinker, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Pete Davidson as Richard "Dick" Hertz/Blackguard, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Sean Gunn as Weasel, Flula Borg as Javelin, and Mayling Ng as Mongal. The list of names is long, so Gunn has plenty of options to kill off as many Suicide Squad members as he wants.

We’ve been bombarded by footage from The Suicide Squad, but so far, no death was confirmed. Harley Quinn should survive Gunn’s movie since Warner Bros. directly asked the director if he could use the character. Everyone else, however, could be easily sacrificed for the greater good, as Gunn’s version of the team uses mostly obscure comic-book villains. The time to place your bets is now, as we have little more than one week until the death count is revealed.

Gunn’s The Suicide Squad will be released in theaters and available for streaming on HBO Max on August 6. Watch the new featurette below:

