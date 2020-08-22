‘The Suicide Squad’: Cast of Characters Revealed for James Gunn’s Reboot

Folks, at long last, it’s time to get to know the new Suicide Squad. We knew that James Gunn‘s reboot The Suicide Squad had a loaded cast. The film includes 2016’s Suicide Squad cast members Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, and Viola Davis reprising their roles as well as newcomers Idris Elba, John Cena, Storm Reid, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi, Taika Waititi, Pete Davidson, Alice Braga, Michael Rooker, and more. But who exactly these new actors would be playing was left a mystery until now.

While appearing at Saturday’s DC Fandome event, Gunn revealed the full roster of cast and characters for the upcoming film, and as you’d expect from Gunn, it’s a real wild bunch. You can watch the official roll call from the event in the video below, followed by the full breakdown of the cast and characters.

Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn

Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang

Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg

Viola Davis as Amanda Waller

John Cena as Peacemaker

Pete Davidson as Black Guard

Michael Rooker as Savant

Sean Gunn as Weasel

Idris Elba as Bloodsport

Peter Capaldi as The Thinker

David Dastmalchian as Polka Dot Man

Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2

Flula Borg as Javelin

Nathan Fillion as T.D.K. (aka The Detachable Kid)

Mayling Ng as Mongal

Alice Braga as Sulsoria

Obviously that’s a pretty stacked cast and I wouldn’t be surprised if some of these characters quickly go the way of Slipknot from the first movie (R.I.P., sweet prince).

The Suicide Squad opens August 6, 2021. Get even more on The Suicide Squad with the new images from set, cast images, behind-the-scenes footage, and two explosive new posters.

