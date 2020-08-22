‘The Suicide Squad’ Cast Images Reveal Idris Elba’s Bloodsport, Pete Davidson’s Blackguard

During the DC FanDome panel for the highly anticipated upcoming film The Suicide Squad, our first look at the film’s cast in character was unveiled. Indeed, up until now we didn’t even know who was playing who in the film, but now we have not only character names but some first-look images of what appears to be an absolutely bonkers ensemble.

Writer/director James Gunn shed some light on the project during the panel, revealing that it’s by far the most fun he’s ever had making a movie and adding that the studio is “overwhelmingly happy” with what they’ve seen thus far. Filming wrapped in February, so post-production is well underway, but as you’ll see below the tone of this thing is far different from David Ayer’s previous Suicide Squad movie.

Margot Robbie reprises her role as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis is back as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman returns as Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney reprises Captain Boomerang, but they’re joined by a new ragtag team with a bit of a throwback vibe. Producer Peter Safran described the film as a “gritty 1970s war movie,” and as you can see their costumes have something of a handmade attitude as opposed to the militaristic look of the first movie.

That throwback vibe is in the film’s DNA, as Gunn said he envisioned it as a sequel to the original comics by Jon Ostrander:

“I had a long talk with Jon Ostrander about this. I said, ‘I don’t think of this movie so much as an adaptation of your comics. I think of this movie as a sequel to your run in the comic books.’ What would Jon Ostrander be doing with these characters if it was 30 years after he first started?”

The one character not revealed today is who’s playing King Shark, but we know Taika Waititi has a role in the film so surely he’s voicing that character right?

The Suicide Squad is set for release on August 6, 2021. Be sure to get even more updates on The Suicide Squad with the new images from set, behind-the-scenes footage, two explosive new posters, and the cast roll call.

