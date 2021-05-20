Filmmaker James Gunn dropped some juicy news via his official twitter account about what fans can expect from his highly anticipated next movie, The Suicide Squad. Not only is he unafraid to kill off major characters from the DCEU, but he was thrilled to announce that he specifically wrote one of the most enthralling action scenes of his career specifically for the character of Harley Quinn.

"This is true. Not only the most fun I've ever had on set, and the most impressed I ever was with a performer, it's probably the coolest action sequence I've ever shot" Gunn wrote in his tweet. He also replied to his own quote tweet with another quoted tweet from a fan who asked "Do [the actors] know they're gonna kick the bucket upon getting the script or do they get it in segments and get surprised?"

"Anyone who was getting killed in The Suicide Squad knew it upon getting the script or for new actors upon being offered the role" he answered. When a follow-up tweeter asked if Gunn ever gets "requests from those who sign on about how their character gets killed off?" Gunn curtly answered "No way."

Gunn lavished praise all over Margot Robbie and her ability to "do anything" — except for singing, that is. But the Birds of Prey star's lack of vocal talent didn't stop Gunn from writing her his "favorite four minutes I've ever shot."

But will Harley Quinn survive the dramatic action sequence that Gunn has planned for her? It's still uncertain. Fans should expect to walk into this cinematic experience knowing that not all of their favorite characters will come out unscathed. The Suicide Squad is slated to release August 6.

