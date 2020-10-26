James Gunn Teases ‘The Suicide Squad’ Surprises: “I Was Given Full Freedom to Kill Anyone”

While the conceit of the Suicide Squad comic is that characters traditionally drop like flies due to the inherent danger of said squad’s missions, Warner Bros.’ 2016 film was actually pretty light on surprising character deaths. However, that will not be the case with writer/director James Gunn’s new take on the material, the upcoming The Suicide Squad, for which the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker says you should be prepared to say goodbye to any of the characters at any moment.

Gunn signed on to direct The Suicide Squad when he was briefly removed from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (he’ll direct that after The Suicide Squad is released), and while he says he was given free range to pick whichever DC movie he wanted to do, he sparked to this story of a band of violent outsiders. This new film features some characters from the 2016 movie – including Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman’s Rick Flag, Jai Courtney’s Captain Boomerang, and Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller – but also a host of brand new characters like Idris Elba’s Bloodsport, John Cena’s Peacemaker, and Michael Rooker’s Savant.

As for how this new movie relates to the 2016 film, Gunn was pretty non-committal in speaking with Empire Magazine, admitting it’s not exactly a sequel but also not exactly a reboot:

“It does not contradict the first movie, I don’t think. It might in some small ways… I don’t know…”

Gunn had nothing but praise for director David Ayer’s casting on that initial film, however, saying it’s something he should be lauded for and something from which Gunn benefitted when tackling this new movie.

But a key piece of The Suicide Squad puzzle appears to be unpredictability, as the likely R-rated feature will be riddled with surprising character deaths as the squad themselves are prone to violent squabbles:

“I think you know, from pretty close to the beginning, that all of the Guardians are good – apart from Nebula, who’s the outlier. But in The Suicide Squad, some of the characters end up being good, some end up being terrible. They don’t just get in fights and say they’re going to kill each other, they actually do get in fights and kill each other. You really don’t know who’s going to live and who’s going to die. I was given full freedom to kill anyone – and I mean anyone – by DC.”

That brings an air of surprise to a genre that tends to play it safe for the sake of future franchise installments, and I’ll be mighty curious to see who’s left standing at the end of Gunn’s movie for any potential sequels. We do know Gunn is writing a TV series spinoff of Cena’s character Peacemaker for HBO Max, but that show is said to be a prequel series, so it doesn’t confirm whether Peacemaker survives The Suicide Squad or not.

We’ll all find out who lives and who dies together when The Suicide Squad opens in theaters on August 6, 2021.

