New posters for The Suicide Squad have been revealed by director James Gunn and some of the movie's cast ahead of its red band trailer premiere on Friday. Gunn is truly the master of fan connection and the best hype guy a movie could ever want, so it was fun to see him spotlighting the new character posters shared by the cast on his Twitter in addition to sharing a new poster of the new Suicide Squad team. The new posters for The Suicide Squad look just as epic as the previously-released posters — and it gives us more King Shark awesomeness.

The second team poster for the film is just as colorful as the first one that was released earlier this week. It features our favorite villains giving their best combination of intense action stares coupled with big explosions that will surely be a large part of the trailer. In the comments below, one fan suggested that these “are the people who will survive at the end of the movie," to which Gunn responded, "You’re optimistic." Last year, Gunn notably teased that he was given "full freedom to kill anyone" by DC executives. Can we count on at least one of these characters dying then?

Some of the Suicide Squad characters are put on display in posters that each cast member revealed on Twitter. Viola Davis’ badass Amanda Waller sports her best resting bitch face while being surrounded by bombs, Michael Rooker’s Savant illustrates his character perfectly as flying targets encompass his image, Daniela Melchior's Ratcatcher 2 provides some unsanitary rat action, and Idris Elba’s Bloodsport is similarly entombed in bullets, making us all think Will Smith who? John Cena may have the best one though, as his Peacemaker is covered by doves as Cena says, “Hold onto your peace-loving pants.” Although that title is hotly contested by Sean Gunn’s Weasel, who looks like a terrifying caricature of a demented version of Wes Anderson’s Fantastic Mr. Fox.

The Suicide Squad takes a similar approach to DC’s 2016 Suicide Squad, but presents a new story and additional colorful characters. Rejoining original cast members Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney and Davis are new characters including Elba’s Bloodsport, Cena’s Peacemaker, Rooker’s Savant, Melchior’s Ratcatcher 2, as well as a bunch of fun character actor supporting roles. Completely unrelated to the original, Gunn’s version of The Suicide Squad follows our makeshift team of villains as they once again become members of Task Force X and are sent to the South American island of Corto Maltese for a new, top-secret mission.

The Suicide Squad will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6. Check out all of the new posters from Gunn's Twitter below.

Gunn shared Robbie's character poster with this sweet caption, "I have loved the character of Harley Quinn since she debuted as an animated character. It was my privilege bringing her to life in all her nutso glory."

For the poster of Davis as Amanda Waller, Gunn wrote, "No lie, [Viola Davis] is so scary as Amanda Waller I was afraid to give her acting notes on set," and captioned the poster of Peter Capaldi as The Thinker with, "And, no, Capaldi Army, I haven't forgotten you guys either. Peter Capaldi as The Thinker."

Gunn also shared captions for the character posters that feature two frequent collaborators: Michael Rooker and Sean Gunn. For Rooker's Savant poster, Gunn wrote, "What's a James Gunn movie without a damn Rooker getting in the way of everything? Savant," and for Sean's Weasel poster (yes, that is a weasel, in case you were wondering), the director shared, "'What do we put in the background of Weasel's poster?' Me: 'Kibble?' Actual conversation. Sean Gunn as Weasel, the most fucked up supervillain ever depicted on screen."

For Cena's Peacemaker poster, Gunn captioned, "And you know I love #Peacemaker, who wants peace at any cost, no matter how many people he needs to kill to get it," and went on to reveal in the caption for Elba's Bloodsport poster, "BLOODSPORT, a role I wrote especially for Idris Elba, an actor I had never met."

For David Dastmalchian's transformation into Polka Dot Man, as seen in this colorful character poster, Gunn added, "'What's it feel like being a punchline?' I [love] Polka Dot Man," and surprised fans with a big reveal in the King Shark poster by sharing, "In case you're wondering who that shark is...[Sylvester Stallone] is King Shark."

