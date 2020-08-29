‘The Suicide Squad’ Characters Explained: Who’s in This New Crew of DC Comics Misfits?

One of the most exciting things to come out of DC FanDome that didn’t involve Robert Pattinson back-handing a criminal into unconsciousness was the first real footage from James Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad. Not quite a reboot but not really a true sequel, either, the film — described as a “1970s war movie” by producer Peter Safran — will bring back familiar faces like Margot Robbie‘s Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman‘s Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney‘s Captain Boomerang. But besides that, the colorful cavalcade of characters is made up of some mighty obscure DC Comics ne’er-do-wells. One of them is covered in polka dots. Another appears to be wearing a chrome disco ball on his head. Another still is, like, a very amiable shark.

Who are these new members of Task Force X? Below, we explain the backstories, histories, and defining characteristics of this new squad. Also, since Warner Bros. is almost exclusively marketing this film by promising almost all these people are going to die (“Don’t get too attached“), we also predict the odds of each character making it out of this thing alive. You know. For “fun”.

These are all the new characters in The Suicide Squad, explained.