The Suicide Squad is crashing into homes everywhere soon. If you missed out on the theatrical release or its 30-day stint on HBO Max, you won't have to wait too long to see James Gunn's latest superhero flick as the 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD release drops on October 26. Before that, the film will be up for Premium Digital Ownership and 48-hour rental early starting on September 17.

The Suicide Squad stars a cast of villains forced to join Task Force X in the hopes of being granted freedom from the notorious Belle Reve prison. Join Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena), King Shark (Sylvester Stalone), Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), and more as they embark on a suicide search and destroy mission where just about anything could kill them, whether that be the militants hiding on the island of Corto Maltese, or the government that sent the squad out there in the first place. They all know how to wreak havoc, but doing so with the government breathing down their neck and danger around every corner is one unenviable task.

The film was directed by Gunn and features a loaded cast of stars beyond those mentioned, including Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Viola Davis, and Michael Rooker. While the box office numbers were disappointing, to say the least, the film has received love from critics and audiences alike and is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. It's seen as a major improvement from the original 2016 Suicide Squad, providing wall-to-wall action and gut-busting comedy in equal measures.

If you choose to shell out for the UHD Combo Pack of The Suicide Squad at $49.98 or the Blu-ray edition at $39.98, you'll get a long list of bonus features including:

Gag Reel

Gotta Love the Squad

The Way of The Gunn

It’s a Suicide Mission Scene Breakdown

My Guns Bigger Than Yours Scene Breakdown

Harley’s Great Escape Scene Breakdown

The Fall of Jotunheim Scene Breakdown

Starro: It’s a Freakin Kaiju!

Bringing King Shark To Life

War Movie Retro Trailer

Horror Movie Retro Trailer

Buddy-Cop Retro Trailer

Directors Commentary by Director/Writer James Gunn

Deleted & Extended Scenes

The standard DVD, priced at $34.98, only comes with "The Way of the Gunn" in terms of special features, unfortunately. If all you care about is seeing the film early, then you can purchase it for Premium Digital Ownership on September 17 for $24.99 or rent it digitally for $19.99. Movies Anywhere will also pick up The Suicide Squad, allowing you to consolidate it into your digital collection and watch it anywhere.

