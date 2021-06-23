James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is the latest film confirmed for this year’s Fantasia International Film Festival, a notable inclusion to celebrate the 25th edition of the event. The news comes from the festival’s official website, revealing a few lucky fans will be able to catch Gunn’s latest film before everyone else.

The in-person screening will happen on August 4, two days before The Suicide Squad hits theaters. That means Fantasia will feature one of the most-anticipated movies of 2021 at Montreal’s historic Imperial Theater, with tickets available for the public. The official announcement underlines Gunn’s long-time partnership with the festival, as Guardians of the Galaxy had its Canadian premiere on Fantasia back in 2014.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED:‌ A New "Leaked" 'The Suicide Squad' Trailer Reveals Which Character Got the Jump on Superman

It’s been two months since The Suicide Squad was finished without any reshoots, and fans of DC’s band of misfits couldn’t be more excited to see what Gunn made with the franchise. Contrary to what happened during 2016’s Suicide Squad, Warner Bros. doesn’t seem to have had much involvement with the final version of Gunn’s movie, who more than once declared to have complete creative control over The Suicide Squad. Considering Gunn’s excellent work presenting Marvel’s unknown outlaws in Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad might be a great addition to DC’s movie universe.

The Fantasia International Film Festival will run from August 5 to 25. You can check the first wave of movies confirmed to screen at the festival here. The festival's line-up will also be available through virtual screenings accessible across Canada, geo-locked to the country, and with limited viewers. After showing at Fantasia on August 4, The Suicide Squad is scheduled for release in theaters and HBO Max on August 6.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ 'The Suicide Squad' Director James Gunn Teases Shocking Character Deaths and "the Coolest Action Sequence I've Ever Shot"

Share Share Tweet Email

Alexander Skarsgård to Star in Brandon Cronenberg's Sci-Fi Thriller 'Infinity Pool' The Swedish actor is making interesting choices between this movie and Robert Eggers' upcoming Viking epic 'The Northman.'

Read Next