It's hard to believe that it’s already been a year since James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad released. The supervillain team up film was a masterclass in character driven storytelling, tragedy based humor, and rambunctious action spectacle. Now on the heels of the film's anniversary Javelin, aka Flula Borg, has returned to show fans how to get the perfect “supervillain body”.

Borg took to Twitter to release his training video and Javelin’s process is hilariously simple. In just two steps, all you have to do to get Javelin’s body is to hire a world renowned trainer and make Flula Borg do all the work. The remainder of the video sees Javelin torturing Borg and his various, let's say vulnerable, body parts in a number of humorous ways in the weight room.

Borg is such a funny actor in general, but his role as the absurdly charming Bronze Age villain Javelin was one of the many highlights of The Suicide Squad. While he had a gruesome death in the film’s bloodbath of a first action scene, his flamboyant costume, unique weapon, and rapport with Harley Quinn made him an instant fan favorite. He was gone in the opening minutes, but his trust in Harley to carry on his Javelin legacy was a major theme of the film and his mighty weapon was what ultimately defeated Starro the Conqueror.

This funny video was just an extension of Borg’s endlessly hilarious persona and was posted to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Suicide Squad, but there could be more to this video than meets the eye. Could Borg be teasing his return to the character? The final shot of his training video does see Javelin exiting Borg’s home and walking onto the mean streets of the real world after all. With Peacemaker Season 2 coming next year and Gunn developing other unknown DC related content at the moment, could we see Javelin in an upcoming DC series? That’s a tin foil hat kind of theory, but other villains like TDK and weasel survived that first battle on the beaches of Corto Maltese, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility. Especially given how popular Borg’s performance was in the film.

While we wait to see if Javelin will make a return to the DC universe and what other projects Gunn has up his sleeve, you can watch Borg’s amusing training video down below. You can also celebrate The Suicide Squad’s anniversary by streaming the film on HBO Max now.