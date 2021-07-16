Audiences will get to see the team together when the film finally comes out on August 6th.

A new look at Task Force X from The Suicide Squad has been released, as James Gunn and many members of the cast talk about the team. Despite the fact that the movie seems like it could be a guilty pleasure action flick, there's more emotional depth to the characters than what audiences have been privy to thus far.

Task Force X includes many different - and often overlooked - characters from the DC universe. Fans are already familiar with Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena), and Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) from so many of the trailers and featurettes which have been released so far. But there are over a dozen different characters on this task force, and this new featurette digs a bit deeper into what audiences are in store for with regard to the rest of the characters.

King Shark (Sylvester Stallone), Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), Ratcatcher II (Daniela Melchior), Mongal (Mayling Ng), Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney), Savant (Michael Rooker), Blackguard (Pete Davidson), T.D.K. (Nathan Fillion), and Javelin (Flula Borg) all get a few seconds of screen time to say something special about their character and talk about the unexpected amount of emotional depth which the entire squad brings to the story. A quick cut back to Gunn shows him talking about how the special moments between characters were some of the most important moments in the entire film for him. All in all, it looks like everyone put a lot of work into bringing each and every character to life, no matter how big or small their part.

The Suicide Squad will be available for streaming on HBO Max and in theaters on August 6. Check out the featurette below.

